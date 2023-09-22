Nadda says passage of women’s reservation bill ‘historic’, credits PM Modi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Friday described the passage of the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’ or the Women’s Reservation Bill as historic and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foresight and resolve in achieving the feat. BJP national President JP Nadda (File Photo)

Nadda was speaking at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi while addressing the women party workers in the presence of PM Modi.

Modi on Friday arrived at the party headquarters, where he was accorded a warm welcome by the party’s women wing. BJP president Nadda and women Union ministers, including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani, and other party leaders were present on the occasion.

“For all of us, this is a historic moment. This will be registered in history in times to come and remembered for a very long time. We are fortunate to be a witness to such a moment,” Nadda said.

Hailing PM Modi, Nadda reminisced about the work the government has done under his leadership for women through various schemes.

“The BJP under your (PM Modi’s) leadership has always been committed to giving representation to women. Historically significant decisions have been made under the leadership of PM Modi. These decisions, focused on empowering women, will lead to a change in the landscape and destiny of India. This is a victory for women,” Nadda said.

“The prime minister has taken numerous steps to empower women,” he added.

After the passage of the bill in both Houses, Nadda on Thursday said, “...today, as a nation, we have ushered ourselves into a new era of women empowerment. With the passage of ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’ by both houses of Parliament, we have moved towards providing a long-pending right to our women.”

“I wholeheartedly thank Hon. PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji for his constant efforts to empower women,” he wrote.

PM Modi commended the women of India and emphasized the significance of this moment, acknowledging that future generations would discuss the transformative impact of this decision.

PM Modi asserted that the law for women’s reservation only became possible because people elected a stable and strong government with a full majority and that history was created in the last two days as both Houses of the Parliament approved the bill for reserving one-third of seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women with the Rajya Sabha unanimously.

The Bill was passed unanimously in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, with 214 members voting in support and none against. Earlier, on Wednesday, the Bill aced the legislative test in the Lok Sabha as it was passed by a brute majority of 454 votes in favour and just two against.

Now 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and the state assemblies will become a law and will be implemented after census and delimitation.

Modi also thanked all the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha MPs who voted for the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. He remarked that it is a defining moment in our nation’s democratic journey and congratulated the 1.4 billion citizens of the country.