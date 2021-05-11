Nadda writes to Sonia Gandhi, asks her to ‘stop misleading’ people over Covid

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Tuesday wrote a letter to his Congress counterpart, Sonia Gandhi, asking her and the party including its chief ministers to “stop misleading people, creating false panic and even contradicting the stands on the vaccination policy.”

The letter came a day after the Congress Working Committee on Monday passed a resolution calling the second Covid-19 wave a “grave calamity and direct consequence of the Modi government’s indifference, insensitivity, and incompetence.”

Nadda, in his four-page response to Gandhi, accused Congress leaders of contributing to vaccine hesitancy. “Vaccine that is made in India should be a matter of national pride. Instead, Congress leaders tried to ridicule it and create doubts in the minds of people. Even the chief minister belonging to your party indulged in such antics. In a nation that has almost no recent history of vaccine hesitancy, your party has the dubious record of trying to actively create [it], that too, in the middle of a once-in-a-century pandemic,” the letter said. “The Congress Working Committee talks about the Modi government ‘abdicating’ its responsibility on vaccination. Is there so much of a communication gap between the Congress party and the states it shares powers in? In April itself, topmost Congress leaders were calling for decentralisation of vaccination.”

Also Read | India registers 329,942 new Covid-19 cases, infection tally reaches 22.9 million

Nadda defended the vaccination policy and said it had already ensured considerable coverage in priority groups by providing over 160 million vaccines to states in the first two phases.

There has been a slew of complaints from states about the deficiencies in the vaccination programme, the lack of vaccines, and their differential pricing for those above 18.

Nadda said that BJP ruled states have announced their resolve to help the poor and underprivileged by providing vaccines for free. “I am sure that Congress governments in various states also feel strongly for the poor, can they also come out with a similar decision to provide vaccines for free?”

Nadda accused the Congress of politicising the pandemic and the vaccination policy. He added in this fight against the pandemic, the conduct of the topmost Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, will be remembered for “duplicity and pettiness.”

“Your party, under your leadership, is doing no favours to itself by opposing lockdowns and then demanding for the same, ignoring the Centre’s advisories on the second wave of Covid and then saying they did not get any information, holding massive election rallies in Kerala causing a spike in Covid cases while grandstanding about the election rallies elsewhere, supporting protest but speaking about the following Covid guidelines,” the letter said. Nadda also cited a surge in Covid-19 cases in Congress-ruled state such as Punjab.

On the Congress’s opposition to the Central Vista, Nadda said the need for a new Parliament was raised during the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance rule. He added the then speaker Meira Kumar underscored the need for a new parliament building. Nadda added Congress’s Chhattisgarh government was also going ahead with its plans of building a new assembly complex.

There was no immediate response from the Congress.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Tuesday wrote a letter to his Congress counterpart, Sonia Gandhi, asking her and the party including its chief ministers to “stop misleading people, creating false panic and even contradicting the stands on the vaccination policy.” The letter came a day after the Congress Working Committee on Monday passed a resolution calling the second Covid-19 wave a “grave calamity and direct consequence of the Modi government’s indifference, insensitivity, and incompetence.” Nadda, in his four-page response to Gandhi, accused Congress leaders of contributing to vaccine hesitancy. “Vaccine that is made in India should be a matter of national pride. Instead, Congress leaders tried to ridicule it and create doubts in the minds of people. Even the chief minister belonging to your party indulged in such antics. In a nation that has almost no recent history of vaccine hesitancy, your party has the dubious record of trying to actively create [it], that too, in the middle of a once-in-a-century pandemic,” the letter said. “The Congress Working Committee talks about the Modi government ‘abdicating’ its responsibility on vaccination. Is there so much of a communication gap between the Congress party and the states it shares powers in? In April itself, topmost Congress leaders were calling for decentralisation of vaccination.” MORE FROM THIS SECTION J&K L-G talks to political leaders for inputs on handling Covid in UT ED files money laundering case against ex-Maha home minister Anil Deshmukh Newly-elected Tamil Nadu MLAs take oath Covid-19: All adults in Goa to be given Ivermectin drug; WHO warns against it Also Read | India registers 329,942 new Covid-19 cases, infection tally reaches 22.9 million Nadda defended the vaccination policy and said it had already ensured considerable coverage in priority groups by providing over 160 million vaccines to states in the first two phases. There has been a slew of complaints from states about the deficiencies in the vaccination programme, the lack of vaccines, and their differential pricing for those above 18. Nadda said that BJP ruled states have announced their resolve to help the poor and underprivileged by providing vaccines for free. “I am sure that Congress governments in various states also feel strongly for the poor, can they also come out with a similar decision to provide vaccines for free?” Nadda accused the Congress of politicising the pandemic and the vaccination policy. He added in this fight against the pandemic, the conduct of the topmost Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, will be remembered for “duplicity and pettiness.” “Your party, under your leadership, is doing no favours to itself by opposing lockdowns and then demanding for the same, ignoring the Centre’s advisories on the second wave of Covid and then saying they did not get any information, holding massive election rallies in Kerala causing a spike in Covid cases while grandstanding about the election rallies elsewhere, supporting protest but speaking about the following Covid guidelines,” the letter said. Nadda also cited a surge in Covid-19 cases in Congress-ruled state such as Punjab. On the Congress’s opposition to the Central Vista, Nadda said the need for a new Parliament was raised during the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance rule. He added the then speaker Meira Kumar underscored the need for a new parliament building. Nadda added Congress’s Chhattisgarh government was also going ahead with its plans of building a new assembly complex. There was no immediate response from the Congress.