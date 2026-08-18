Naga peace activist Niketu Iralu passes away at 91

Niketu Iralu: A Life Dedicated to Peace

Niketu Iralu (File)

Niketu Iralu, a prominent Naga activist who spent more than six decades promoting peace and ethnic reconciliation across the Northeast, died on Tuesday at a hospital in New Delhi. He was 91.

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A resident of Sechü Zubza in Nagaland’s Kohima district, Iralu dedicated more than 65 years to Initiatives of Change (formerly Moral Re-Armament), focusing on personal transformation and dialogue.

Leaders across the state expressed grief over his death. Nagaland deputy chief minister TR Zeliang called him a “towering figure” whose wisdom and commitment to reconciliation would remain etched in Nagaland’s history.

“A towering figure in our society, he dedicated his life to building bridges, fostering understanding and guiding us towards peace, particularly through the Forum for Naga Reconciliation (FNR). His wisdom, humility and unwavering commitment to peace and reconciliation will remain etched in the history of Nagaland. His passing is a monumental loss to our people,” Zeliang said in a post on X.

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{{^usCountry}} Deputy chief minister Yanthungo Patton and Rajya Sabha MP S Phangnon Konyak also paid tributes, hailing him as a pillar of peace and compassion. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Deputy chief minister Yanthungo Patton and Rajya Sabha MP S Phangnon Konyak also paid tributes, hailing him as a pillar of peace and compassion. {{/usCountry}}

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“He dedicated his life to bringing people together through dialogue and his profound belief in the power of ‘Listening’. His passing is a great loss to the Naga community and to all who valued his wisdom and compassion,” Konyak said.

Iralu held several key positions throughout his life, including serving as a trustee of the Centre for North East Studies and Policy Research and a member of the Forum for Naga Reconciliation (FNR). He was also a recipient of the Upendra Nath Brahma Soldier of Humanity Award (2011), the Bhupen Hazarika Integration Award (2023), and the IofC Lifetime Achiever Award (2025).

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Frequently Asked Questions What contributions did Niketu Iralu make towards peace and reconciliation? Niketu Iralu dedicated more than six decades to promoting peace and ethnic reconciliation through initiatives such as the Forum for Naga Reconciliation (FNR) and Initiatives of Change. How did leaders react to Niketu Iralu's passing? Leaders across Nagaland expressed their grief, calling him a 'towering figure' and recognizing his commitment to peace and reconciliation. What awards did Niketu Iralu receive during his lifetime? Iralu was a recipient of the Upendra Nath Brahma Soldier of Humanity Award (2011), the Bhupen Hazarika Integration Award (2023), and the IofC Lifetime Achiever Award (2025).