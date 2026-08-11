Kohima, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging him to reconsider the proposed amendments to the FCRA, and stated that the changes in the legislation could lead to a burden on churches and Christian charitable organisations and affect educational, healthcare and social welfare programmes in the state.

Nagaland CM urges Shah to reconsider FCRA amendments, seeks parliamentary panel review

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Rio proposed that the Foreign Contribution Act amendments be referred to a parliamentary committee for comprehensive examination, with representatives of stakeholders concerned given an opportunity to present their views.

Such a process, he said, would help address genuine concerns, remove apprehensions and build public confidence while protecting transparency, accountability and national interest.

The move would demonstrate the "inclusive and positive approach" of the NDA government and reaffirm India's commitment to constitutional values, secular ethos and respect for the rights and contributions of all communities, the chief minister said in the letter to Shah on Monday.

In June this year, the government notified amended FCRA rules for receiving foreign funds, requiring non-governmental organisations to choose from a predefined list of purposes and areas of operation.

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{{^usCountry}} While allowing a range of faith-based activities, the rules explicitly excluded proselytisation from several categories eligible for registration under the Foreign Contribution Act . {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While allowing a range of faith-based activities, the rules explicitly excluded proselytisation from several categories eligible for registration under the Foreign Contribution Act . {{/usCountry}}

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The FCRA Amendment Bill, 2026, was introduced in the Lok Sabha on March 25 this year and is likely to be taken up for discussion during the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament.

Rio said various sections of society, particularly the Christian community, had expressed concerns over the proposed amendments to the law.

He said the Nagaland Baptist Church Council and the Bishop of Kohima had also submitted representations to the union home minister, highlighting difficulties faced by churches and associated charitable organisations.

Rio requested that their representations be considered with due sensitivity, keeping in view Nagaland's unique social, historical and developmental circumstances.

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The CM said he had held consultations with Christian leaders, and on August 9, held another round of discussions with the NBCC leadership and representatives of the Bishop of Kohima, who conveyed concerns over challenges faced by churches and Christian organisations in carrying out their activities and humanitarian services.

Pointing out that more than 90 per cent of Nagaland's population is Christian, Rio said churches have historically played a vital role in the state's spiritual and community life as well as in education, healthcare, poverty alleviation, social welfare, livelihood support and assistance to disadvantaged and vulnerable sections.

He said many educational, healthcare, humanitarian and social-service activities, particularly in remote and economically weaker areas, have been supported by legitimate foreign contributions, partnerships and assistance.

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According to Rio, increasingly stringent FCRA regulatory and compliance requirements have already imposed considerable financial and administrative burdens on churches and charitable organisations.

The proposed amendments, if implemented in their present form, could further compound these difficulties and adversely affect ongoing welfare, educational, healthcare and social-service programmes.

Rio said smaller grassroots institutions with limited resources could be particularly affected while serving remote and underserved communities.

The chief minister also raised concerns over reports that FCRA renewal applications of some Christian organisations had been declined on grounds relating to the alleged utilisation of foreign contributions for religious conversion.

Given Nagaland's demographic context, he said such cases deserved careful and sensitive examination based on the actual nature and purpose of the organisations' activities.

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He stressed that legitimate charitable, educational, healthcare and social-welfare activities should not be inadvertently affected by broad or generalised assumptions, particularly where organisations have otherwise complied with applicable laws.

Rio urged that cases where renewal had been denied be reviewed and examined seriously, objectively and individually, so that genuine welfare activities are not adversely affected.

Highlighting the humanitarian role of churches, Rio said Christian organisations have provided assistance during natural calamities, disasters and emergencies.

He cited their substantial relief work for people affected by the floods and landslides and recalled their contribution during the COVID-19 pandemic, when churches and Christian institutions mobilised resources, infrastructure and volunteers in support of communities and government efforts.

Rio also underlined the more-than-150-year history of Christianity and the Church in Nagaland and its longstanding links with the global Christian community.

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He noted the historical relationship between the Baptist movement in Nagaland and the Baptist community in the United States, while saying the Catholic Church and other Christian denominations have also maintained longstanding links with churches, missions and organisations in India and abroad.

He said Christian missions and institutions had contributed to Nagaland's development for more than a century, with their work predating statehood and continuing through difficult and isolated periods.

When modern institutions and infrastructure were limited, churches reached remote communities with education, healthcare and humanitarian assistance, contributing to literacy, social progress and human development, the CM said in the latter.

Rio said Christian institutions have contributed significantly to India's nation-building through schools, colleges, universities, hospitals, healthcare facilities, charitable institutions and social-service organisations serving people irrespective of religion or social background.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.