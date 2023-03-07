Nagaland swearing in: Neiphiu Rio's cabinet to have 12 members. Full list

As Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) leader Neiphiu Rio was sworn in as Nagaland Chief Minister for the fifth term on Tuesday, his 12-member cabinet including deputy chief ministers T R Zeliang and Y Patton, also took the oath as ministers in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governor La Ganesan, and other BJP leaders in Kohima city. Nagaland made history when its first female legislators were elected in 60-years of statehood. The two women lawmakers - Hekhani Jakhalu and Salhoutuonuo Kruse of the ruling NDPP defeated the sitting MLAs in Western Angami and Dimapur-III seats.

Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) leader Neiphiu Rio takes oath as Nagaland Chief Minister, at a ceremony in Kohima, Tuesday.(PTI)

Rio won the Northern Angami-II Assembly constituency with ease, defeating Seyievilie Sachu of the Congress by a whopping 15,824 votes. He bagged 17,045 votes, accounting for 92.87 percent of all votes cast in the seat. He will be leading an all-party government with no opposition in the state after all the parties extended their letters of support to the Rio-led alliance.

The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the BJP fought the February 27 election for the 60-member state assembly with a 40:20 seat-sharing formula and won 25 and 12 constituencies respectively to return to power for the second time in a row.

Here is the full list of Nagaland cabinet

Chief minister- Neiphiu Rio

Deputy chief ministers-T R Zeliang, Y Patton

Ministers

G Kaito Aye

Jacob Zhimomi

KG Kenye

P Paiwang Konyak

Metsubo Jamir

Temjen Imna Along

CL John

Salhoutuonuo Kruse and

P Bashangmongba Chang

