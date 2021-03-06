Nagpur man befriends nurse on matrimonial site, dupes her of 40 lakh

The Mumbai police have booked a Nagpur resident for duping a 28-year-old woman whom he met on a matrimonial site and cheated her of ₹40 lakh under the pretext of marrying her.

Police said the complainant, a nurse with a civic hospital, on November 25, 2018 received a request from one Rhunal Dilip Jambhulkar, a Nagpur resident. She accepted the request following which they started calling and chatting.

Jambhulkar had told the woman that he works in a private firm which has been not releasing his salaries regularly for which he was facing financial challenges every other day.

"He told me that he had a medical issue and was taking treatment for the same at a local hospital. Under the pretext of his medical treatment he took money from me on various occasions in last two years," the complainant stated in the FIR.

As he started giving excuses for marriage, the woman suspected foul play and checked his Facebook account and found out that he was regularly chatting with another woman, who turned out to be his wife.

On Tuesday she approached police in Antop Hill and lodged a cheating case against him. "On the basis of her complaint we have booked Jambhulkar under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code," said Prashant Raje, senior inspector of Antop Hill police station.