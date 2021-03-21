Nagpur records 3,614 new cases of Covid-19 in yet another daily spike

The coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continues to wreak havoc in Maharashtra's Nagpur district. On Sunday, the district recorded 3,614 new Covid-19 cases and 32 related fatalities.

According to civil surgeon data shared by news agency ANI, the total number of cases reached 1,93,080 on Sunday. At least 1,859 people recovered in the last 24 hours, which took the total recoveries to 1,59,108.

In wake of increasing Covid-19 cases, Nagpur district authorities on Saturday decided to extend the lockdown till March 31.

Only essential services such as vegetable and fruit shops and milk booths will stay open, according to the order issued by the district administration.

Earlier, the state government decided to impose a lockdown in Nagpur district from March 15 to 21.

The number of coronavirus patients in the district is increasing considerably since March 15 from around 2,000 new cases daily to more than 3,500 this week, Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut said.

Vaccination would be ramped up to 40,000 persons every day from the curent 20,000 by opening 150 new vaccination centres in rural area and another 150 in the city, he added.

In a fresh circular, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation said malls, cinema halls, gardens, gyms, swimmingpools, lawns/marriage halls, schools, colleges, coaching classes will continue to remain closed till March 31.

Restaurants, hotels and eateries will be allowed to operate till 7pm in theevening with 50 per cent capacity, while online home delivery of food will be allowed till 11pm.

India has scaled a significant peak as it administered over four crore vaccination, a government statement said on Saturday.