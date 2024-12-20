Nagpur woman molested, made to prostrate for calling out torture of against stray dog; 3 held

Police in Maharashtra's Nagpur arrested three men for allegedly molesting a woman and making her prostrate in front of them, officials said. A viral video of the incident led to the arrest of the three men, police said. (Representative/Getty Images)

The incident came to light after a video of the incident went viral on social media, prompting officials to take action, news agency PTI reported.

The accused, identified as Vikas Borkar, molested the woman after she confronted him for torturing a stray dog, an official from the MIDC police station said.

"The incident took place on Wednesday night. After the argument between the two, Vikas returned with a couple of his friends and forced the woman to apologise by making her lie down the ground," he said.

On the basis of the complaint filed by the 44-year-old woman, Borkar and his friends Rajesh Mishra and Pankaj Barekar were arrested.

In another incident of molestation on the same day, the Pune police arrested the president of a private English medium school. He was nabbed in connection with the alleged molestation of a few students by a 39-year-old male dance teacher.

ALSO READ | Two constables arrested for molesting a teenager

Deputy Commissioner of Police Sambhaji Kadam said, “We have arrested the president of the school for alleged negligence and failure to do the required verification of the teacher as the alleged acts by the teacher were taking place for the last two years."

Kadam said that it was the school's duty to ensure the safety and security of students, adding that proper due diligence of the accused teacher should have been by the authorities.

The school's president has been arrested under the Juvenile Justice Act, the DCP said.

Meanwhile, police on Tuesday arrested a 26-year-old man from Thane for allegedly molesting minor girls. The accused had reportedly touched some girls inappropriately at a chawl in the Kalyan area, with officials saying that he would also peep into a public toilet used by the victims.

ALSO READ | 48-year-old arrested for molesting two girls in Navi Mumbai

On several occasions, the man also stripped in front of the girls.

A case under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) Section 74 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered, officials said.