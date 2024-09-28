Two constables arrested for molesting a teenager

MUMBAI: Devgad police arrested two Mira-Bhayander-Vasai-Virar (MBVV) police constables on Tuesday for molesting an 18-year-old woman. Following the arrest, the MBVV police commissionerate suspended the two constables on Friday. HT Image

The incident took place on September 24, when the victim was heading home from her nursing college in Sindhudurg. She was walking on the road towards Anandwadi bus stop when a car stopped her. There were six men in the Innova, including MBVV constables Hariram Maruti Gite (35) and Pravin Vilas Ranavade (34), and two officers from Maharashtra State Reserve Police Force (SRPF).

Police officers said that all accused were related and were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. They allegedly held her hand and coerced her to join them in Vasai. The woman then raised an alarm to alert the locals who assaulted the two constables while the other four managed to flee.

The two MBVV constables were on leave from September 23 to September 29. They had left Vasai on September 23 to meet their relatives in Nanded, to go on a vacation to Goa.

The Devgad police registered an FIR and arrested all six people on Tuesday. After the constables were arrested, the MBVV police issued a notification to all their constables stating if they were to indulge in such crimes on leave, they would be severely punished.

Sanjay Darade, Inspector General of Konkan Range said that the accused were produced before the local court which remanded them in police custody till Saturday.

Deputy commissioner of police (MBVV) Suhas Bavche said that the two constables were suspended on Friday, pending departmental proceedings. “We are taking this seriously and making sure that police personnel do not indulge in such crime,” said a police officer from MBVV police headquarters.