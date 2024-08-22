 48-year-old arrested for molesting two girls in Navi Mumbai | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Aug 22, 2024
New Delhi
48-year-old arrested for molesting two girls in Navi Mumbai

BySameera Kapoor Munshi
Aug 22, 2024 08:26 AM IST

Navi Mumbai: As people in Badlapur were protesting the sexual abuse of two four-year-old girls allegedly by a school janitor, two minor girls aged 10 and 11 were molested in Digha on Tuesday

Navi Mumbai: As people in Badlapur were protesting the sexual abuse of two four-year-old girls allegedly by a school janitor, two minor girls aged 10 and 11 were molested in Digha on Tuesday.

The accused, Sahebrao Gaikwad, 48, was arrested under sections 8 and 10 of the Protection of Children Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act and section 74 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

As per the preliminary report, the girls were walking to a stationary shop in Pandhari Nagar in Digha around 8 pm when the incident occurred. The accused suddenly jumped out from a parked auto rickshaw and touched the minor girls inappropriately, said a police officer. The girls screamed, which caught the attention of the passersby, and the accused was immediately handed over to police.

Police officers investigating the incident said that the Badlapur incident has made residents alert and take proactive steps. “There is a lot of awareness after the Badlapur incident, and the public responded quickly. The accused was produced before the court on Wednesday and was granted judicial custody,” said the officer.

New Delhi
Thursday, August 22, 2024
