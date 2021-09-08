Naidu alleges AP police abetted suicide of TDP members, writes to DGP

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday accused a section of the state police of harassing his party members and abetting their suicide in Prakasam district. Naidu shot-off a letter to state director general of police (DGP) Goutam Sawang on the issue, claiming “continued deterioration of law and order” in AP.

In his letter, Naidu stated that a false case was booked against two TDP leaders, M Srikanth and P Rathaiah in Mogilicherla village under the Lingasamudram police station in Prakasam district. The former chief minister alleged that both were harassed and beaten on September 5 after being picked up by the district police, leading to their death by suicide.

“After physically harassing, abusing and threatening them, the police left them at 2 am in the early hours of September 6. Again, at 6.30 am on September 6, the Lingasamudram SI (sub-inspector) threatened and called them to the police station. Frightened and afraid of further police harassment, Srikanth and Rathaiah took poison,” stated Naidu’s letter to the DGP.

Naidu said the police was in “connivance” with the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), and was “persecuting” those with opposing political views and beliefs for the past two and half years. However, the Prakasam district police contradicted Naidu’s statements on the issue.

Prakasam district superintendent of police Mallika Garg said a dispute over a pathway between TDP and YSRCP workers of the same caste led to a scuffle after which TDP members were taken into custody following registration of a case. She claimed that the issue was not what it was being made out to be.

Naidu in letter to the DGP said it was “appalling to note the one-sided” leaning among a section of the police. He further alleged that some cops were favouring the ruling YSRCP and constantly harassing TDP leaders and sympathisers.

Prior to this on August 30, Naidu had written to Sawang requesting withdrawal of “false” cases registered against TDP leaders in connection with a state-wide protest against the rise in fuel prices on August 28. Then, too, he questioned the police and alleged political bias.

The YSRCP, however, denied any interference in police functioning. “The AP police department over the last two-and-a-half years received awards from independent third parties. Why would external parties keep rewarding them (if it was biased)?,” questioned Rajiv Krishna, advisor to the AP government and YSRCP spokesperson.

Krishna stated that the ruling YSRCP was not concerned with the TDP. “The people have given the CM a fantastic mandate. The CM has gone on record to say that all government schemes are for the public without worrying about their political affiliations,” he added.