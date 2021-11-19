Naidu breaks down, walks out of Andhra assembly over abusive comments

Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu broke down on Friday as he walked out of the state assembly vowing not to re-enter the House for the rest of its term over the abusive comments ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) members allegedly made about his wife.

“I will not attend this assembly hereafter. I will return to the House only after becoming the chief minister,” said Naidu, 71. He fought back tears before walking out of the assembly with folded hands during a debate on the women empowerment on the second day of the assembly’s ongoing winter session.

Naidu was unable speak for a few minutes as he covered his face after breaking down while addressing a press conference at his Telegu Desam Party (TDP)’s state headquarters. He said his wife had never been in politics. “Except encouraging me in every step of my life, she never interfered in politics, whether I was in or out of power. Yet they tried to humiliate her,” Naidu said. He added he never felt so much tormented in his 40-year political career. “I faced several struggles, ups and downs in my life. I witnessed several heated debates in the assembly both when he was in power or in the opposition. But this kind of running down the opposition is unprecedented.”

Naidu likened the assembly to Kaurava Sabha of epic Mahabharata, where Kauravas humiliated Pandavas by trying to disrobe Draupadi. “What is more unfortunate is that the Speaker remained a mute spectator when the ruling party members were hurling abuses, even dragging my wife’s name. He did not even give me an opportunity to speak and make a statement on my decision to stay away from the assembly for the rest of the term. I had to fight for my right,” he said. He said he has been concerned about safeguarding his dignity and prestige. “I have been facing humiliations for the last two and a half years. When my dignity is compromised, there is no point in attending the assembly. I will take my fight into the people and seek their support. I will return to the assembly only after obtaining the mandate of the people as the chief minister.”

Earlier in the day, TDP legislators tried to disrupt YSRCP member Ambati Rambabu’s speech when he was attacking the opposition party. TDP members stormed the podium in protest and demanded an apology from him when Rambabu allegedly made some nasty comments while referring to Naidu’s wife. Other YSRCP members, including ministers Balineni Srinivasa Reddy and Kodali Nani, also rushed to the podium and clashed with the TDP members. Naidu took exception to the YSRCP members behaviour and left the House.