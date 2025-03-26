Naidu sets target of 15% GSDP growth for 2025-2026

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday directed all district collectors to achieve at least 15% growth in the gross state domestic product (GSDP) for the 2025-26 financial year as part of the long-term goal of establishing a ₹3-trillion crore economy by 2047. Addressing the third collectors’ conference at the state secretariat in Amaravati, the CM said increasing the GSDP would directly improve living standards of the people, enhance government revenues, and enable implementation of further welfare programmes. (ANI)

He said the state budget stood at ₹3.27 lakh crore, and asked the collectors to strive to achieve at least 15% GSDP growth in the upcoming year. “An increase of 1% in growth rate generates an additional ₹15,000 crore in revenue. Our long-term goal is to establish a ₹308 lakh crore (three trillion) economy by 2047, with a per capita income target of ₹54.60 lakh,” he said.

He said during 2014-19, the average growth rate of GSDP was 13.5%, but it dropped to 10.32% during 2019-24. “However, the present government has successfully restored it to 12.02% in 2024-25,” he claimed.

Naidu said in order to ensure that political pressures do not hinder progress, the government had appointed non-local officials as district planning board chairpersons with a focus on wealth creation at the district level.

He said the benefits of welfare schemes must be efficiently delivered to the people. “Every government initiative should reach the grassroots level. Welfare schemes should be distributed with a sense of dignity rather than as mere handouts. Officers must act responsibly, keeping people’s interests at the forefront,” he said.

He said the government was closely monitoring every initiative, including feedback from citizens regarding 22 essential services. “The goal is to instil trust in the government’s commitment to serving the people,” he added.

During the conference, the chief minister announced the release of notification for a mega recruitment drive for teachers through district selection committees (DSCs) in the first week of April. “A structured approach will be followed to ensure a smooth recruitment process, filling 16,347 teacher positions. Appointments will be completed before the new academic year begins,” he said.

Naidu reiterated the implementation of the “Swarnandhra-2047” vision document with all sincerity. “Planning must extend from the state level down to districts, constituencies, mandals, and village secretariats.”

“District collectors will serve as vision execution chairpersons, while MLAs will chair at the constituency level. Infrastructure projects worth ₹55,000 crore, including national highways, are currently in progress and must be completed within two years. Collectors must proactively secure environmental and other necessary approvals,” he said.

Naidu explained how his government was implementing the “Super Six promises” made before the elections. He also said the Polavaram major irrigation project has been put back on track with central government cooperation and is set for completion by 2027.

“Work on the Amaravati capital city has also resumed. Financial assistance has been sought from institutions such as the World Bank and ADB. Amaravati is being developed as a self-financed project and a global model for urban development,” he added.