India News
Nalanda hooch tragedy: Proclamation notices put up on absconders’ houses

Non-bailable warrants were issued to the accused. The police said that the next step will be the attachment of their properties.
Thirteen persons died in a hooch tragedy at Chota Pahari area in Sohsarai, Nalanda district on January 14. (File/PTI Photo)
Updated on Feb 01, 2022 12:21 PM IST
ByAvinash Kumar

PATNA: Amid the beating of drums at Chhoti Pahari, Mansoor Nagar and Tikulipar localities, the Nalanda police informed the villagers on a loudspeaker that ten persons involved in liquor smuggling/selling were absconders and anyone having knowledge of their whereabouts should inform the police.

The exercise, known as ‘munadi’ in official parlance, was carried out on Monday and is a part of section 82 of the CrPC, used when a warrant against an accused cannot be executed.

“The court had declared them absconders in a hooch tragedy case recently,” said sadar SDPO Dr Shibli Nomani, adding that the next step will be the attachment of their properties.

Following the hooch death of 13 persons on January 14, the Sohsarai police lodged an FIR against eight persons in this connection. Police carried out raids against them and nabbed seven accused identified as Sunita Devi alias Madam, Meena Devi, Suraj Kumar, Sintu Kumar, Dimple Kumar, Santosh Choudhary and Sourabh Kumar.

During the interrogation and police investigation, police got to know about the involvement of 11 more persons including Akash Kumar, Devanand Kumar, Vikash Kumar, Sanjay Paswan alias Bhomwa, Santosh Yadav alias Tengra, Chandan Paswan, Ranjit Paswan alias Hakla, Anda Choudhary, JP Choudhary and Nagina Choudhary.

Police said that all the accused fled their home after non-bailable warrants were issued to them. Apart from ‘munadi’, the proclamation was put up on the wall of their houses as well.

Nalanda SP Ashok Mishra said that police lodged six FIRs in this connection. Sunita’s bank account was frozen after Biharsharief court issued notices for the attachment of properties of the named accused. “Till date police arrested seven named accused out of eight and attached a property of the absconding accused,” Mishra added.

Avinash Kumar

Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies....view detail

