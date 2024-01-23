Namibian cheetah ‘Jwala’ gives birth to three cubs in Kuno: Union minister
Jan 23, 2024 08:43 AM IST
This comes just weeks after Namibian cheetah 'Aasha' gave birth to her cubs.
A Namibian cheetah ‘Jwala’ gave birth to three cubs in the Kuno National Park, Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav said. This comes just weeks after Namibian cheetah 'Aasha' gave birth to her cubs.
“Kuno’s new cubs! Namibian Cheetah named Jwala has given birth to three cubs… Congratulations to all wildlife frontline warriors and wildlife lovers across the country. May Bharat’s wildlife thrive…,” Bhupender Yadav wrote on social media X (formally Twitter) sharing a video.
Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here
Share this article