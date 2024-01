Namibian cheetah ‘Jwala’ gives birth to three cubs in Kuno: Union minister

A Namibian cheetah ‘Jwala’ gave birth to three cubs in the Kuno National Park, Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav said. This comes just weeks after Namibian cheetah 'Aasha' gave birth to her cubs. Namibian cheetah ‘Jwala’ with her cubs in the Kuno National Park,

“Kuno’s new cubs! Namibian Cheetah named Jwala has given birth to three cubs… Congratulations to all wildlife frontline warriors and wildlife lovers across the country. May Bharat’s wildlife thrive…,” Bhupender Yadav wrote on social media X (formally Twitter) sharing a video.