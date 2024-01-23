close_game
close_game
News / India News / Namibian cheetah ‘Jwala’ gives birth to three cubs in Kuno: Union minister

Namibian cheetah ‘Jwala’ gives birth to three cubs in Kuno: Union minister

ByHT News Desk
Jan 23, 2024 08:43 AM IST

This comes just weeks after Namibian cheetah 'Aasha' gave birth to her cubs.

A Namibian cheetah ‘Jwala’ gave birth to three cubs in the Kuno National Park, Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav said. This comes just weeks after Namibian cheetah 'Aasha' gave birth to her cubs.

Namibian cheetah ‘Jwala’ with her cubs in the Kuno National Park,
Namibian cheetah ‘Jwala’ with her cubs in the Kuno National Park,

“Kuno’s new cubs! Namibian Cheetah named Jwala has given birth to three cubs… Congratulations to all wildlife frontline warriors and wildlife lovers across the country. May Bharat’s wildlife thrive…,” Bhupender Yadav wrote on social media X (formally Twitter) sharing a video.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India NewsRam Mandir Ram Mandir Inauguration Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On