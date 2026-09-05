‘Naraz Fufa opposes everything’ to ‘jhooth ki goonj’ swipe at Rahul: PM Modi's top quotes from SRCC address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took an indirect swipe at the Opposition during his address at Delhi University's Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), saying that the favourite thing of a group of people, including ‘Naraz Fufa’ (an upset uncle), is to oppose everything.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the centenary celebrations of Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) in New Delhi. (PMO/PTI)

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PM Modi arrived at the college to attend its centenary celebrations. He had last visited SRCC in 2013, when he was the chief minister of Gujarat.

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Top quotes from PM Modi's address at SRCC

“The 7.8 per cent quarterly growth has boosted the country's confidence. Those who became infamous for pushing India into the 'Fragile Five' are finding these figures difficult to digest.”

“Those who governed the country for a long time had a particular style: wake up only when there is a fire, and dig a well only when there is a drought. I had spoken about changing this approach. And after our government was formed in 2014, we demonstrated that change in practice.”

“You will meet two kinds of people. One kind transforms the strength of society into the strength of the nation. The other becomes 'Naraz Fufa' whenever any work is started and opposes everything."

"Their favourite thing is to oppose everything. They have only one dialogue: What is the need for this? When we were building the world's tallest statue, the "Fufa" said, "What is the need for this?" When we started working on the high-speed train, the "Fufa" again said, What is the need for this?"

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{{^usCountry}} “ Main jaanta hoon, sach ki hunkkaar ke aage jhooth ki goonj tik nahi sakegi (I know that the echo of lies cannot stand before the roar of truth).” This was an apparent dig at the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who has been trying to reach out to students through his campaign, ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’.

This was an apparent dig at the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who has been trying to reach out to students through his campaign, ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’. “You may have heard my speech from the Red Fort. I gave a homoeopathic pill from the Red Fort - ‘Dimagi Naxal’. According to the principles of homoeopathy, when you begin homoeopathic treatment, the disease initially gets worse. That is the nature of homoeopathy. Similarly, as soon as I gave the "Dimagi Naxal" homoeopathic pill, all the ‘Dimagi Naxals’ started coming out one after another. And now the public is also seeing the true colours of those who are promoting this illness.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “ Main jaanta hoon, sach ki hunkkaar ke aage jhooth ki goonj tik nahi sakegi (I know that the echo of lies cannot stand before the roar of truth).” This was an apparent dig at the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who has been trying to reach out to students through his campaign, ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’.

This was an apparent dig at the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who has been trying to reach out to students through his campaign, ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’. “You may have heard my speech from the Red Fort. I gave a homoeopathic pill from the Red Fort - ‘Dimagi Naxal’. According to the principles of homoeopathy, when you begin homoeopathic treatment, the disease initially gets worse. That is the nature of homoeopathy. Similarly, as soon as I gave the "Dimagi Naxal" homoeopathic pill, all the ‘Dimagi Naxals’ started coming out one after another. And now the public is also seeing the true colours of those who are promoting this illness.” {{/usCountry}}

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ALSO READ | PM Modi says his 'homeopathic dose' during I-Day speech exposed ‘dimaagi naxals’

“Today, those spreading terrorism are on the back foot. If Pakistan indulges in any misadventure, India's armed forces enter their territory and strike.”

“Peace has increased from Jammu and Kashmir to the Northeast. The back of Maoist terrorism and Naxalism has been broken. The world that was once concerned about India's policy paralysis is today talking about India's policy dynamism.”

“Over the past six years, India has faced major crises, including COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine war and the West Asia crisis. Every time, people said India would not survive. Those who are my biggest admirers thought, ‘Now Modi is trapped, now Modi has fallen’. But the blessings of the people ensured that every wish of those who wanted India to fail remained unfulfilled.”

“I am happy that you are ambitious because ambition cannot be taught from any textbook. Ambitions come from an environment that inspires you to dream big. Thirteen years ago, your seniors could not dream such dreams. But today, you are dreaming these dreams because today's India has an ecosystem that supports those dreams."

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Congress hits back, calls it ‘PR campaign’

At a press conference later, Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar hit back at the prime minister's speech, calling it a “PR campaign”.

“Schools and colleges are closing in the country, you can't even conduct one exam properly, and by going to the university, you're running your PR campaign by taking students into ‘custody’,” he said.

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“For the past two days, students at Delhi University had been assuming that PM Modi was coming to talk about the education system. But he didn't say anything about it. He didn't even mention the beating of students at Jantar Mantar,” he added.

Kumar said that PM Modi “did not address any issues” concerning students or people across the country.

“SRCC, which has given so much to the country, has also been turned into Modi's election platform by him, because the Student Union election is on September 18 at Delhi University,” he added.