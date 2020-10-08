e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Narendra Modi assures Abdullah Abdullah of India’s support for Afghan peace process

Narendra Modi assures Abdullah Abdullah of India’s support for Afghan peace process

Abdullah, chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation in Afghanistan, met Modi at his official residence to brief him on the peace process and the talks currently being held by the Afghan government and the Taliban at Doha in Qatar

india Updated: Oct 08, 2020 14:46 IST
Rezaul H Laskar
Rezaul H Laskar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the head of Afghan peace council Abdullah Abdullah during the latter's five day visit to India as part of the efforts to build a regional consensus and support for the Afghan peace process.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the head of Afghan peace council Abdullah Abdullah during the latter's five day visit to India as part of the efforts to build a regional consensus and support for the Afghan peace process.(PTI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured Afghan peace negotiator Abdullah Abdullah on Thursday of India’s continued backing for the peace process in Afghanistan.

Abdullah, chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation in Afghanistan, met Modi at his official residence to brief him on the peace process and the talks currently being held by the Afghan government and the Taliban at Doha in Qatar.

“Pleased to meet HE Narendra Modi @narendramodi, the Prime Minister of Republic of #India. In our friendly discussion we took stock of the latest developments on the #AfghanPeaceProcess, the talks in Doha, & India’s support for the peace efforts,” Abdullah tweeted.

“HE PM assured me of India’s continued support for the peace process, & Afghanistan. I thanked him & the people of India for the invitation, & generous hospitality. I also thanked India for its principled position on the #AfghanPeaceProcess,” he added in another tweet.

Abdullah arrived in India on Tuesday for a five-day visit as part of an outreach to key countries in the region for seeking support for the negotiations in Doha. He travelled to New Delhi after a three-day visit to Islamabad last week.

He is also scheduled to deliver a speech at the Institute of Defence Studies and Analyses (IDSA) and hold talks with external affairs minister S Jaishankar on Friday.

Before arriving in India, Abdullah said in a statement that India is a “strategic partner of Afghanistan”. He added “the role of India in establishing a lasting peace in Afghanistan and the region is vital”, and that he would discuss the need for regional consensus and support for the Afghan peace process with the Indian leadership.

Also Read: NSA Ajit Doval meets Afghan peace negotiator Abdullah Abdullah in Delhi

On Wednesday evening, Abdullah met National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, who told him India favours a democratic and sovereign Afghanistan “where no terrorists can operate”.

Doval also hosted a dinner for Abdullah’s delegation that was attended by foreign secretary Harsh Shringla, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, army chief Gen MM Naravane, senior officials of the external affairs ministry and key members of the High Council for National Reconciliation.

In Islamabad, he had met Prime Minister Imran Khan, foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and army chief Gen Qamar Bajwa. Abdullah told the Pakistani leadership that a message about reducing violence and showing greater flexibility in negotiations should be communicated to the Taliban leadership participating in the negotiations in Doha.

India, the region’s largest provider of development aid to Afghanistan, has expressed concern at a recent spike in violence by the Taliban and terror attacks on minorities such as Sikhs. It has said intra-Afghan negotiations must ensure the interests of minorities, women and vulnerable sections of society and reduce violence across Afghanistan and its neighbourhood.

tags
top news
Narendra Modi assures Abdullah Abdullah of India’s support for Afghan peace process
Narendra Modi assures Abdullah Abdullah of India’s support for Afghan peace process
PLA at its doors, India looks at new security rule to punch Chinese firms
PLA at its doors, India looks at new security rule to punch Chinese firms
Freedom of speech is most abused, says SC on ‘fake news’ on Tablighi Jamaat
Freedom of speech is most abused, says SC on ‘fake news’ on Tablighi Jamaat
In a first, PM Modi to hand over Aadhaar-like cards for properties mapped by drones
In a first, PM Modi to hand over Aadhaar-like cards for properties mapped by drones
Police use tear gas, lathi charge protesters at BJP youth wing’s Nabanna Chalo rally in Kolkata
Police use tear gas, lathi charge protesters at BJP youth wing’s Nabanna Chalo rally in Kolkata
Be happy, wrote ex-CBI chief Ashwani Kumar before death by suicide
Be happy, wrote ex-CBI chief Ashwani Kumar before death by suicide
Hostage diplomacy: Canada asks NATO to track China moves in South China Sea
Hostage diplomacy: Canada asks NATO to track China moves in South China Sea
Hathras Case: Dalit Perspective with Suraj Yengde | On The Record
Hathras Case: Dalit Perspective with Suraj Yengde | On The Record
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyHappy birthday Gauri KhanIAF day 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In