Cabinet reshuffle LIVE updates: Bengal MP Nisith Pramanik could be among new entrants in Union cabinet
- PM Modi Cabinet Reshuffle 2021: Several senior leaders including Jyotiraditya Scindia have started heading towards the national capital amid the buzz over the cabinet reshuffle.
The national capital is abuzz with speculation of a reshuffle in the Union cabinet.
On Tuesday, multiple media reports said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a crucial meeting at his residence, most likely to be related to the cabinet rejig. The meeting, however, has been cancelled.
Several leaders, who are speculated to have been intimated about a possible berth in the council of ministers, have begun arriving in the national capital. Senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia will take a flight to Delhi this afternoon from Indore. Scindia, a former Union minister, is expected to be part of the council of ministers. He joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in March 2020.
Another key contender, former Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal is also arriving in the capital on Tuesday ahead of the much-awaited cabinet expansion. Janata Dal (United) or JD (U) leaders RCP Singh and Lallan Singh are also travelling to the capital. The JD (U), an ally of the BJP, did not have any representation in the Council of ministers so far.
Tue, 06 Jul 2021 01:49 PM
Changes focus on Karnataka amid infighting in state unit
A lot of changes appear specifically directed at Karnataka even though the elections there are at least two years away. Part of the reason is that the state has been tackling infighting with many MLAs and ministers speaking openly against Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa. As Gehlot moves there to be governor, HT learns that the Prime Minister may induct the Chief Minister's son BY Raghevendra into his council of ministers. Raghvendra is currently an MP and said to be much more low profile than his brother, Vijayendra. The BJP knows that they have to settle matters in the state.
Tue, 06 Jul 2021 01:42 PM
Cabinet reshuffle likely to take place on July 8
The announcement of Thawar Chand Gehlot being shifted out of the Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry is another indication of the cabinet expansion. He was named as Karnataka governor ahead of the cabinet reshuffle that many expected to be on Wednesday but is now likely to take place a day later.
Tue, 06 Jul 2021 01:07 PM
Bengal MP Nisith Pramanik could be among new entrants in Union cabinet
Nisith Pramanik, a member of Parliament from West Bengal, is set to be one of the new entrants into the Union cabinet. HT has learnt that he has been sounded off and has been stationed in Delhi for the past few days awaiting the call for the swearing-in ceremony. According to a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, the ceremony is expected to be held tomorrow evening. But there is no confirmation from Rashtrapati Bhawan. Pramanik’s entry is said to signal the growing importance of the region to the BJP’s plans. Pramanik represents the Rajbanshi community.
Tue, 06 Jul 2021 12:54 PM
Apna Dal's Anupriya Patel expected to find place in Union council of ministers
Apna Dal, another ally of the BJP, is also expected to find a place in the Union council of ministers. Anupriya Patel of the Apna Dal was earlier a Union minister. The party is a crucial ally of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, where it holds sway over the Kurmis.
Tue, 06 Jul 2021 12:52 PM
Former Maharashtra CM Narayan Rane to fly to Delhi
Former Maharashtra chief minister Narayan Rane is also expected to fly to Delhi amid the expected expansion in the Union council of ministers. Rane, who was expelled for anti-party activities from the Shiv Sena, joined the Congress before floating the Maharashtra Swabhiman Paksha. He joined the BJP in October last year.
Tue, 06 Jul 2021 12:43 PM
President approves appointments of new governors for Karnataka, MP, Haryana
> PS Sreedharan Pillai, Governor of Mizoram is transferred and appointed as Governor of Goa.
> Satyadev Narayan Arya, Governor of Haryana is transferred and appointed as Governor of Tripura.
> Ramesh Bais, Governor of Tripura is transferred and appointed as Governor of Jharkhand.
> Thaawarchand Gehlot as Governor of Karnataka.
> Bandaru Dattatraya, Governor of Himachal Pradesh is transferred and appointed as Governor of Haryana.
> Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati as Governor of Mizoram.
> Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel as Governor of Madhya Pradesh.
> Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar as Governor of Himachal Pradesh.
The above appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices.
Tue, 06 Jul 2021 12:34 PM
PM Modi to drop at least 3-4 leaders from the cabinet
Amid the keenly awaited expansion of the Union council of ministers, at least one senior leader told HT that 3-4 ministers may be dropped. When reporters asked defence minister Rajnath Singha about it, he said that his lips were sealed.