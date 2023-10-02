Modi campaign visit LIVE: PM to visit poll-bound states MP, Rajasthan today
Around 10:45am, PM Modi is expected to reach MP's Gwalior & at 3:30pm, he will be reaching Rajasthan's Chittorgarh to lay foundation stone to several projects
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is supposed to visit poll-bound states Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan on Monday to lay the foundation stone for various projects in both the states.
Around 10:45am, PM Modi is expected to reach MP's Gwalior, hold two meetings and lay foundation stone to projects worth ₹19,260 crores. At 3:30pm, Modi will be reaching Rajasthan's Chittorgarh to launch development projects worth ₹7,000 crore.
Modi's rallies are a part of a mega election campaign, which has been running in four poll-bound states — Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh — since Saturday. From September 30 to October 6, PM Modi is to hold as many as eight rallies in six days, and is scheduled to launch various projects and several public welfare schemes.
- Mon, 02 Oct 2023 08:03 AM
From cylinders to construction of roads: PM Modi to launch several projects
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the Mehsana - Bhatinda - Gurdaspur Gas Pipeline to promote gas based economy. The pipeline has been built at a cost of about ₹4500 crores.
Prime Minister will also dedicate LPG Plant of HPCL at Abu Road. This plant will bottle and distribute 86 lakh cylinders per annum and will also result in net reduction in running of trucks carrying cylinders per annum by around 0.75 million Km, which will help reduce about 0.5 million ton of CO2 emission per annum. He will also dedicate additional storage at Ajmer Bottling Plant, IOCL,the release said.
Prime Minister will dedicate 4-lane road on NH-12 (New NH-52) on the Darah-Jhalawar-Teendhar section, which has been constructed at a cost of more than ₹1480 crores.
"This project will help ease transportation of the produce of mines from Kota and Jhalawar districts. Further, foundation stone for constructing and widening Railway Over Bridge (ROB) from two lane to four lane in Sawai Madhopur will also be laid. This project will help provide relief from the problem of traffic jams," the statement added.
- Mon, 02 Oct 2023 07:36 AM
Modi in poll-bound MP on Oct 2 to launch slew of projects
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gwalior and Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh on Monday and Thursday respectively to launch several projects, including the inauguration of ₹11,895 crore Delhi-Vadodara Expressway, an official release and the BJP said.
A statement from the Prime Minister's Office said besides inaugurating the Expressway, Modi will also lay the foundation stone for five different road projects worth more than ₹1,880 crore during the Gwalior visit.
The PM will initiate the 'grih pravesh' ceremony for more than 2.2 lakh homes built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Gramin, as well as inaugurate the houses constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban at a cost of about ₹140 crore, it said. Modi will lay the foundation stone of Jal Jeevan Mission projects worth over ₹1,530 crore in Gwalior and Sheopur districts, which will benefit more than 720 villages in the region.
