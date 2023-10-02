Modi campaign visit LIVE: PM to visit poll-bound states MP, Rajasthan today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is supposed to visit poll-bound states Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan on Monday to lay the foundation stone for various projects in both the states.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI/File)

Around 10:45am, PM Modi is expected to reach MP's Gwalior, hold two meetings and lay foundation stone to projects worth ₹19,260 crores. At 3:30pm, Modi will be reaching Rajasthan's Chittorgarh to launch development projects worth ₹7,000 crore.

Modi's rallies are a part of a mega election campaign, which has been running in four poll-bound states — Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh — since Saturday. From September 30 to October 6, PM Modi is to hold as many as eight rallies in six days, and is scheduled to launch various projects and several public welfare schemes.