Narendra Modi completes 2 decades in public office, BJP to hold day-long events

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned a series of events on Thursday, October 7, to mark the completion of two decades of uninterrupted service in the public office by Narendra Modi. Now the Prime Minister, Modi took oath as the Gujarat chief minister back in 2001 and it has now been twenty years of his public service, of which seven are in the Prime Minister's Office. The BJP intends to celebrate the occasion with a string of activities which includes spreading awareness about Narendra Modi's works in public office and also undertaking cleanliness campaigns in accordance with the Swachh Bharat vision of the Prime Minister.

“Party workers will mark the day by cleaning the rivers, spreading awareness among the public about the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on booth level and other such social programmes,” the ANI news agency reported earlier this week, citing BJP functionaries familiar with the matter. “Party workers will make people aware of the policies at every booth in the country.”

The Swachh Bharat Mission, envisioned by Prime Minister Modi, considers the cleanliness of rivers an integral part of the drive to make India dirt-free. Launching the Swachh Bharat 2.0 mission earlier this month, Modi said that the plan is to make every city in India “water-secure” to ensure that the rivers are not polluted by sewage. In accordance with this vision, the BJP workers are planning to undertake a drive on Thursday to clean the rivers in the country, as a mark of respect to the policies introduced by Narendra Modi in his two decades of public service.

Gurudwaras across the country will also perform ‘Ardas’, praying for the long life of Prime Minister Modi and a ‘langar’ will be organised as a part of the ‘Seva Samarpan’ campaign, which was launched earlier in September at the party headquarters in the national capital to mark the 71st birth anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.