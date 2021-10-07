Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Narendra Modi completes 2 decades in public office, BJP to hold day-long events
india news

Narendra Modi completes 2 decades in public office, BJP to hold day-long events

Published on Oct 07, 2021 06:12 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo / ANI)
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned a series of events on Thursday, October 7, to mark the completion of two decades of uninterrupted service in the public office by Narendra Modi. Now the Prime Minister, Modi took oath as the Gujarat chief minister back in 2001 and it has now been twenty years of his public service, of which seven are in the Prime Minister's Office. The BJP intends to celebrate the occasion with a string of activities which includes spreading awareness about Narendra Modi's works in public office and also undertaking cleanliness campaigns in accordance with the Swachh Bharat vision of the Prime Minister.

Also Read | How 3 crore poor families became ‘lakhpati’ under BJP govt, PM Modi explains

“Party workers will mark the day by cleaning the rivers, spreading awareness among the public about the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on booth level and other such social programmes,” the ANI news agency reported earlier this week, citing BJP functionaries familiar with the matter. “Party workers will make people aware of the policies at every booth in the country.”

The Swachh Bharat Mission, envisioned by Prime Minister Modi, considers the cleanliness of rivers an integral part of the drive to make India dirt-free. Launching the Swachh Bharat 2.0 mission earlier this month, Modi said that the plan is to make every city in India “water-secure” to ensure that the rivers are not polluted by sewage. In accordance with this vision, the BJP workers are planning to undertake a drive on Thursday to clean the rivers in the country, as a mark of respect to the policies introduced by Narendra Modi in his two decades of public service.

RELATED STORIES

Also Read | My detractors have more reasons to oppose me: PM Modi at Lucknow event

Gurudwaras across the country will also perform ‘Ardas’, praying for the long life of Prime Minister Modi and a ‘langar’ will be organised as a part of the ‘Seva Samarpan’ campaign, which was launched earlier in September at the party headquarters in the national capital to mark the 71st birth anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narendra modi prime minister's office pm modi prime minister modi bharatiya janata party
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Mamata Banerjee, 2 other Trinamool Congress MLAs to take oath today

Aryan Khan's NCB custody ends today, will seek bail in drugs case

India, US ready to compete with China: US diplomat

Cops trace 4 Facebook accounts of woman handler in DRDO espionage case to Pak
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Mahalaya 2021
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
LPG Cylinder Prices
Facebook
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP