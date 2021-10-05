My detractors have more reasons to oppose me: PM Modi at Lucknow event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday more than three lakh beneficiaries of government schemes had got an opportunity to become ‘lakhpati’ (millionaires) and now, his detractors would now have more reasons to oppose.

Speaking at an event where he digitally handed over keys of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- Urban (PMAY-U) houses to 75,000 beneficiaries, Modi said urban planning used to be a victim of politics under previous regimes. Not even 18 houses were constructed against a sanction of 18,000, he said.

“The earlier governments did not wish to get houses constructed for the poor. They were creating hurdles in getting houses constructed. The Yogi Adityanath government has given nine lakh houses so far and another 14 lakh houses are under different stages of construction,” he added.

Beneficiaries in 75 districts have got keys of the new houses today, the PM said.

Modi is in Lucknow to participate in a three-day urban conclave event, which will be hosted by Uttar Pradesh’s urban development department as part of central government’s ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ campaign.

The PM’s visit came amid widespread uproar from Opposition parties over Sunday’s violence in Lakhimpur Kheri where at least eight lives, including that of farmers and a local journalist, were lost leading to massive protests in several parts of north India.

Earlier in the day, he inaugurated the ‘Azadi@75 – New Urban India: Transforming Urban Landscape’ Conference-cum-Expo’ in the presence of Adityanath, defence minister Rajnath Singh, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel.

“When I come to Lucknow, I come across the sweet language of Awadh region. The Exhibitions show achievements of 75 years. I urge citizens to visit this exhibition,” the PM said.

“Women are deprived of their rights in property. This is why we decided that women will be given ownership of government houses. In UP, women get a relaxation of two percent in the registration of houses. The world is seeing India’s success in implementation of different development schemes. I am grateful for being sent to Parliament.”

We sanctioned construction of 1.13 crore houses while earlier it used to be 13 lakh or eight lakh. Already, 50 lakh houses have been constructed and handed over to beneficiaries. We authorised the beneficiaries to go ahead with the design of their own houses.”

“Before 2014, there was no policy about the size of constructed houses. We increased the size and decided no house will be less than 22 sq metre size.

