Sena questions Modi’s silence over Lakhimpur violence

Maharashtra’s ruling Shiv Sena has questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence over the killing of eight people in the violence that erupted during a farmer protest in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri.

In an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana, the Sena called Modi a “very sensitive and emotional person” and added it is “surprising” that he has not offered condolences to the families of the people killed.

“There have been many occasions where the Prime Minister was seen getting emotional over the issues of the poor. It is surprising that the sensitive Modi has not expressed condolences to families of the farmers who were crushed to death...”

The Sena hit out at the state government for sealing Lakhimpur Kheri district’s borders to prevent opposition leaders from going there. It added had the India-China borders been sealed in Ladakh in a similar manner, there would not have been infiltration by the Chinese troops.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut called the developments over the last two days an “undeclared emergency”, asking why the UP government is scared of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other opposition leaders who wanted to meet the families of the dead farmers. “The manner in which Priyanka Gandhi, the granddaughter of Indira Gandhi, was arrested and manhandled is shameful. You may have differences with the Congress, but Indira Gandhi gave the biggest sacrifice [for the country]; she divided Pakistan into two parts. This incident needs to be condemned. There is an undeclared emergency in the country now. It has come silently to muzzle our voices.”

He referred to visits of BJP leaders to Maharashtra’s flood-hit areas and asked why the Uttar Pradesh government is scared if opposition leaders want to meet families of the dead farmers. “In Maharashtra, BJP leaders Devendra Fadnavis, Pravin Darekar...are giving ultimatums to the state government. In a democracy, the voice of the opposition cannot be suppressed. They must get the chance to speak what they wish, and it must be heard. But what’s happening in Uttar Pradesh?”

BJP spokespersons say they do not react to Saamna editorials as a policy.