PM Modi visits Lucknow for ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ events amid Oppn uproar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reached Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow to take part in events and projects as part of the central government’s year-long campaign to celebrate India’s 75 years of independence.

He inaugurated a three-day urban conclave event ‘Azadi@75 – New Urban India: Transforming Urban Landscape’ Conference-cum-Expo, being hosted by UP's urban development department.

Modi’s visit came amid a major uproar in the state and elsewhere over the death of at least eight persons, including farmers and a local journalist, during violent clashes at Lakhimpur Kheri district on Sunday.

Opposition leaders like Congress’ Priyanka Gandhi and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav hit out at the Prime Minister over his scheduled programmes for the day. Modi visited the conclave being held at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath were also present at the event.

The PM would lay foundation stones and open 75 urban development projects in the state Smart Cities Mission and AMRUT during the day. Events are being organised across the country as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

उप्र किसानों की हत्याओं को लेकर शोकाकुल है, ये महोत्सव का समय नहीं है। — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) October 5, 2021

Meanwhile, Gandhi shared two tweets since morning wherein she addressed the Prime Minister while speaking about her detention by the Uttar Pradesh government without any order or FIR and a viral video in which a car was seen driving over protesters, followed by another vehicle hitting the farmers.

A number of Congress leaders, including chief ministers of neighbouring states, have been visiting the state to express their solidarity with the families of the deceased farmers and condemn the violence in which the son of Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni has been named as an accused.

#WATCH Congress workers break barriers, raise slogans in Sitapur as party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra remains under detention at a city guest house. She was detained yesterday while she was on her way to Lakhimpur Kheri. pic.twitter.com/UlLQNL0R8W — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 5, 2021

A large number of Congress workers have been camping near the city guest house in Sitapur where Gandhi has been detained for about 30 hours now. Some of them were seen breaking barriers and raising slogans in the town.

Yadav shared a post on Twitter saying this was not the time of celebration when the state was mourning the farmers’ deaths.

Modi is also scheduled to digitally hand over keys of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban (PMAY-U) houses to 75,000 beneficiaries in 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh and interact virtually with beneficiaries of the scheme.

He will also flag off 75 buses under FAME-II for seven cities including Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, and Ghaziabad.

Later, the Prime Minister will release a coffee table book encompassing 75 projects implemented under various flagship missions of the ministry of housing and urban affairs.

