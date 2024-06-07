 Narendra Modi right leader at right time: Chandrababu Naidu | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jun 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Narendra Modi right leader at right time: Chandrababu Naidu

ByHT News Desk
Jun 07, 2024 01:07 PM IST

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu praised Narendra Modi for his relentless campaigning during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu on June 7 said Narendra Modi is the right leader at the right time for India.

While speaking at at the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meet being held at the Centra Hall of Old Parliament, Naidu praised Modi for his relentless efforts during the campaigning in the run up to general elections.

“Honoruable MPS first of all, we are congratulating all of you. We have won wonderful majority. I have seen the election campiagn. For the three months, honourable PM never took any rest. Day and night, he campaigned with same zeal. He started and ended with same spirit," said Naidu.

Read: ‘In 1989, Rajiv Gandhi…’: Sachin Pilot on why Narendra Modi shouldn't form govt

He further said that the NDA held three public meetings and one big rally in Andhra Pradesh, which had made a huge difference in winning the election in the state.

The newly elected MPs of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance met in New Delhi on Friday, June 7, to elect Narendra Modi as their leader. Telugu Desam Party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu had directed all party MPs to attend NDA's meeting.

Also read: Narendra Modi government formation: Nitish gives jaldi kariye advice at NDA meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Telugu Desam Party leader N Chandrababu Naidu and Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar during a meeting.(AP)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Telugu Desam Party leader N Chandrababu Naidu and Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar during a meeting.(AP)


The TDP alone won 16 MP seats in Andhra Pradesh, while the NDA alliance of TDP, BJP and Janasena collectively won the lion's share of 21 seats out of 25.

Narendra Modi will take the oath of office for his third consecutive term as prime minister at a swearing-in ceremony likely to be held on Sunday, June 9.

The Lok Sabha polls for 543 seats were held in seven phases starting from April 19, with the last phase on June 1. The Bharatiya Janata Party has won 240 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha, while its partners have won 53 seats including TDP (16), JDU (12), Shiv Sena (7), LJPRV (5), JD-S (2), JNP (2), RLD (2), ADAL (1), AGP (1), AJSUP (1), HAMS (1), NCP (1), SKM (1), and UPPL (1).

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections Result,Election Results 2024 Live, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Narendra Modi right leader at right time: Chandrababu Naidu
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On