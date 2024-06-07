Narendra Modi right leader at right time: Chandrababu Naidu
TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu praised Narendra Modi for his relentless campaigning during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu on June 7 said Narendra Modi is the right leader at the right time for India.
While speaking at at the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meet being held at the Centra Hall of Old Parliament, Naidu praised Modi for his relentless efforts during the campaigning in the run up to general elections.
“Honoruable MPS first of all, we are congratulating all of you. We have won wonderful majority. I have seen the election campiagn. For the three months, honourable PM never took any rest. Day and night, he campaigned with same zeal. He started and ended with same spirit," said Naidu.
He further said that the NDA held three public meetings and one big rally in Andhra Pradesh, which had made a huge difference in winning the election in the state.
The newly elected MPs of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance met in New Delhi on Friday, June 7, to elect Narendra Modi as their leader. Telugu Desam Party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu had directed all party MPs to attend NDA's meeting.
The TDP alone won 16 MP seats in Andhra Pradesh, while the NDA alliance of TDP, BJP and Janasena collectively won the lion's share of 21 seats out of 25.
Narendra Modi will take the oath of office for his third consecutive term as prime minister at a swearing-in ceremony likely to be held on Sunday, June 9.
The Lok Sabha polls for 543 seats were held in seven phases starting from April 19, with the last phase on June 1. The Bharatiya Janata Party has won 240 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha, while its partners have won 53 seats including TDP (16), JDU (12), Shiv Sena (7), LJPRV (5), JD-S (2), JNP (2), RLD (2), ADAL (1), AGP (1), AJSUP (1), HAMS (1), NCP (1), SKM (1), and UPPL (1).
