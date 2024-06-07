Narendra Modi right leader at right time: Chandrababu Naidu

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu on June 7 said Narendra Modi is the right leader at the right time for India.



While speaking at at the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meet being held at the Centra Hall of Old Parliament, Naidu praised Modi for his relentless efforts during the campaigning in the run up to general elections.



“Honoruable MPS first of all, we are congratulating all of you. We have won wonderful majority. I have seen the election campiagn. For the three months, honourable PM never took any rest. Day and night, he campaigned with same zeal. He started and ended with same spirit," said Naidu.



He further said that the NDA held three public meetings and one big rally in Andhra Pradesh, which had made a huge difference in winning the election in the state.



The newly elected MPs of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance met in New Delhi on Friday, June 7, to elect Narendra Modi as their leader. Telugu Desam Party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu had directed all party MPs to attend NDA's meeting.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Telugu Desam Party leader N Chandrababu Naidu and Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar during a meeting.(AP)