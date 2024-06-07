NDA is 'Muslim mukth', says Omar Abdullah ahead of government formation

Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah on June 7 hit out at the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance for almost no representation of minorities in the government. Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah (HT File)

His response has come just ahead of the government formation at the Centre.

“It’s not just the BJP, the NDA is Muslim mukth, Christian mukth, Buddhist mukth, Sikh mukth and yet the government will claim to represent 140 crore Indians,” Omar wrote on X (formerly Twitter).



Omar’s response was to a report, highlighting that the MPs elected from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and various other parties that are part of the NDA were Hindus.



The Lok Sabha polls for 543 seats were held in seven phases starting from April 19, with the last phase on June 1. The Bharatiya Janata Party has won 240 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha, while its partners have won 53 seats including TDP (16), JDU (12), Shiv Sena (7), LJPRV (5), JD-S (2), JNP (2), RLD (2), ADAL (1), AGP (1), AJSUP (1), HAMS (1), NCP (1), SKM (1), and UPPL (1).

The BJP had fielded only one Muslim candidate Abdul Salam from Kerala’s Malappuram constituency, who was defeated by Indian Union Muslim League leader Mohammed Basheer with a margin of 30,0,118 votes.

The newly elected MPs of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance met in New Delhi on Friday, June 7, to elect Narendra Modi as their leader. Telugu Desam Party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu had directed all party MPs to attend NDA's meeting.



The TDP alone won 16 MP seats in Andhra Pradesh, while the NDA alliance of TDP, BJP and Janasena collectively won the lion's share of 21 seats out of 25.



Narendra Modi will take the oath of office for his third consecutive term as prime minister at a swearing-in ceremony likely to be held on Sunday, June 9.