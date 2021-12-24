National Consumer Rights Day 2021: Celebration of consumer rights in India

December 24 is celebrated annually in India as National Consumer Rights Day, also called National Consumer Day, to commemorate December 24, 1986, when the Consumer Protection Act received assent of the President of India. The purpose of the day is to make consumers aware of their rights and responsibilities.

Who is a consumer: A consumer is anyone who purchases goods or services, and pays for it in return.

Consumer Rights in India: Consumer Protection Act guarantees six basic rights to consumers: right to choose the product; right to be protected from all kinds of hazardous goods; right to be informed about the performance and quality of all products; right to be heard in all decision-making processes related to consumer interests; right to seek redressal, whenever consumer rights have been infringed; right to complete consumer education.

Events on National Consumers Day: Each year, the day is celebrated under a specific theme. The Union government, in partnership with the state government, conducts events on consumer awareness. Often, such events feature skits and plays highlighting a customers' rights. In 2019, a virtual seminar was organised by the Department of Consumer Affairs to explain the Consumer Protection Act 2019.

Just like last year, this year's celebrations, too, will take place in the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic.

World Consumer Rights Day: People often get confused between World Consumer Rights Day and National Consumer Rights Day. While both have the same purpose, they are observed on different dates. World Consumer Rights Day is celebrated annually on March 15.