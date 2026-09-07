National Film Awards 2026 ceremony to be held in Gujarat

The ceremony for the 72nd National Film Awards (NFA) will be held in Gujarat’s Kevadia, a shift from the 72-year-old tradition of the star-studded event taking place at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. An official in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) confirmed the change in the city to HT.

Veteran actor Sanjay Mishra won “Best Supporting Actor” for Bhakshak. (X)

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To be sure, it isn’t the first time that the NFAs are taking place outside of New Delhi.

The ceremony on September 22 will see the winners of this year’s NFA receive their honours, with President of India Droupadi Murmu scheduled to present the awards to the recipients. The winners were announced on July 18 by the respective jury chairpersons at a press conference in New Delhi.

Article 370 was named “Best Feature Film”, while Yami Gautam won “Best Actress in a Leading Role” for the same film. Mammootty and Kartik Aaryan shared the “Best Actor in a Leading Role” award for their performances in Bramayugam and Chandu Champion respectively.

Rajkumar Periasamy won “Best Direction” for the Tamil-language war drama Amaran, while Randeep Hooda was named “Best Debut Director” for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. Kalki 2898 AD won “Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment”, while Captain Miller was recognised as the “Best Feature Film Promoting National, Social and Environmental Values”.

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{{^usCountry}} Veteran actor Sanjay Mishra won “Best Supporting Actor” for Bhakshak, while Sachana Namidass and Ropashree Varkady shared the “Best Supporting Actress” award for Maharaja and Mithya, respectively. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Veteran actor Sanjay Mishra won “Best Supporting Actor” for Bhakshak, while Sachana Namidass and Ropashree Varkady shared the “Best Supporting Actress” award for Maharaja and Mithya, respectively. {{/usCountry}}

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Among other major winners, Pushpa: The Rule Part-02 won “Best Screenplay (Original)” and “Best Costume Design”, Stree 2 won “Best Choreography”, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 won “Best Sound Design”. Maharaja won “Best Action Direction” and Kalki 2898 AD “Best Production Design”.