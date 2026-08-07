All about National Handloom Day as PM Modi urges people to hop on GRWM trend

India observes National Handloom Day on Friday, August 7, to commemorate the rich weaving heritage of the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the skilled weavers and artisans of the country in his message on the occasion and assured continued support to the handloom sector. The Prime Minister said the sector was crucial for rural empowerment, women-led development and the country's bid to become atmanirbhar or self-reliant.

An artisan weaves on a traditional handloom at a rural workshop, a day ahead of National Handloom Day, in Nadia district, West Bengal, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026. (PTI)

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"Today, on National Handloom Day, we celebrate India’s rich and vibrant handloom heritage. We also salute the skill, creativity and dedication of our weavers and artisans. For generations, they have preserved and enriched our traditions," he said.

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Jumping on the viral GRWM (get ready with me) trend, Prime Minister Modi urged the citizens to post their favourite handloom product on social media along with GRWM videos using #NationalHandloomDay in the caption. PM Modi had made the appeal earlier too in an Instagram video posted on Thursday evening.

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WATCH: PM Modi appeals to citizens on National Handloom Day

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What Is National Handloom Day?

{{^usCountry}} India celebrates National Handloom Day on August 7 every year to commemorate the historic day when the Swadeshi Movement was launched in 1905, and acknowledge the large number of artisans keeping the handloom tradition alive. Continuing the Swadeshi Movement's push for indigenous goods, the government aims to celebrate the regional knowledge passed down to generations and help rural communities gain wider national and international recognition. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} India celebrates National Handloom Day on August 7 every year to commemorate the historic day when the Swadeshi Movement was launched in 1905, and acknowledge the large number of artisans keeping the handloom tradition alive. Continuing the Swadeshi Movement's push for indigenous goods, the government aims to celebrate the regional knowledge passed down to generations and help rural communities gain wider national and international recognition. {{/usCountry}}

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Shining light on the growing popularity of handlooms, a PIB release said, "Handlooms are also finding new expression through design, digital platforms and global markets."

Significance of National Handloom Day in India?

Seen as one of the key sectors which can drive the government's Atmanirbhar Bharat mission, the handloom industry employs 35.22 lakh weavers and allied workers, of which over 72 per cent are women. The National Handloom Day celebrates and recognises the socio-economic and cultural contribution of handloom workers.

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The government highlighted the country's rich tradition in the PIB release and said, "India's handloom tradition has deep historical roots, with its earliest traces dating back to the Indus Valley Civilisation. Spinning and weaving find mention across the Rigveda, the Ramayana and the Mahabharata. The fine quality of Indian cotton and silk is also documented in these texts and in the works of Kautilya."

The National Handloom Day was first celebrated in 2015 to acknowledge the distinctive practices followed in various regions across India and give them a national platform.

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