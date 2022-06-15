'Why are they in Delhi?' BJP asks Gehlot, Baghel on National Herald case stir

In the midst of escalation of protests in Delhi by the Congress over the National Herald case probe, the BJP on Wednesday invoked Mahatma Gandhi as it attacked the grand old party over its massive stir for the third straight day. Dramatic scenes unfolded in the national capital outside the Congress headquarters and the office of the Enforcement Directorate where Rahul Gandhi's questioning has entered the day 3.

“It is clearly visible that from Gandhi's (Mahatma Gandhi) era till that of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, how the stature of Congress has been diminished,” the BJP's national spokesperson, Dr Sudhanshu Trivedi, said at a presser. In support of Rahul Gandhi, Congress workers outside the ED office on Wednesday. He is being quizzed over the allegations of money laundering in the National Herald case.

Dr. Sudhanshu Trivedi further accused the Congress of hiding ‘corruption’ under ‘the guise of violence’ as he called out the party leadership.

He also posed a question to the "chief ministers of Congress-ruled states", in an apparent dig at Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel, as he accused them of abandoning the state affairs in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh for the Congress stir.

Both the leaders are in Delhi and have joined the Congress' ‘satyagraha’ to protest summons to Rahul Gandhi, which the party has termed as the “misuse of agencies" by the government. “We want to ask what the Chief Ministers of the Congress-ruled states are doing in Delhi for the last three days, leaving the work of their state governments?” he said.

"Isn't this a betrayal of those state governments that had democratically elected the Congress?" he added. Both the leaders have been briefly detained amid demonstrations.

On Monday, when the Congress staged a 'Satyagraha' march to the ED's office, led by Rahul Gandhi, the BJP's Sambit Patra had said it was akin to "celebrating corruption”. “The world is seeing how even corruption can have 'Satyagraha'. Mahatma Gandhi taught world to fight for truth while Congress teaching world to celebrate corruption & fight for it. Gandhis are out on bail, it's not a political case,” news agency ANI had quoted Sambit Patra as saying.

BJP leader Smriti Irani on Monday also accused the Congress of pressuring investigating agencies to keep the “financial wrongdoings” of the Gandhi family under wraps. She had said the protests against the ED's questioning of Rahul Gandhi were not to save democracy, but to protect the former Congress president’s properties worth ₹2,000 crores.