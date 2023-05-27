NIA busts ISIS module in MP, 3 held during raids at 13 locations in Jabalpur

The National Investigation Agency on Saturday busted an ISIS-linked terror module in an intelligence-led joint operation with the Anti Terror Squad (ATS) of Madhya Pradesh Police, arresting three persons from Jabalpur.

The arrests took place during overnight raids by the NIA at 13 locations in Jabalpur on May 26 and 27. The arrested trio Syed Mamoor Ali, Mohammad Adil Khan and Mohammad Shahid will be produced in the NIA special court in Bhopal. The central agency has seized sharp-edged weapons, ammunition (including prohibited bore), incriminating documents and digital devices.On May 24, the NIA had registered a case during its probe into the alleged pro-ISIS activities of Mohammad Adil Khan who had come under the agency's lens in August last year. He and his associates are accused of being involved in disseminating ISIS propaganda through social media platforms, as well as through on-ground ‘Dawah’ programmes.

The activities were carried out with an intention to unleash violent terror attacks in India for the ISIS. The module had been conducting meetings/Dars in local Masjids and houses and hatching plans and conspiracies to spread terror in the country, the agency said in a statement.

The probe revealed that the three accused were highly radicalised and were determined to carry out violent jihad activities. They were engaged in collecting funds, disseminating ISIS propaganda material, motivating and recruiting youth, and trying to procure arms and ammunition with the objective of carrying out terrorist acts.

According to NIA, Syed Mamoor Ali had created a local group by the name of ‘Fisbilillah’ and was also operating a WhatsApp group by the same name. Along with his associates, he was trying to procure pistols and was in contact with a Jabalpur-based illegal arms supplier for this purpose.

A staunch ISIS follower and supporter, Adil had managed to assemble an active group of Jabalpur-based like-minded radicalised individuals. Some of the module members were already contemplating Hijrat (flight) to conflict theatres, while others had plans to form a local outfit for carrying out violent jihad in India, the NIA stated.

Adil was also running multiple YouTube, Instagram and WhatsApp channels for motivating and recruiting youth into the ISIS fold. Investigations further showed that Shahid had also planned to procure weapons including pistols, IEDs and even grenades for violent attacks in India.

