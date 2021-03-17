Centre's telemedicine service crosses 3 mln consultations; 35k patients daily
- The government also said that eSanjeevaniOPD services will soon be available on the iOS application store to increase the coverage of the national telemedicine service in the country.
The National telemedicine service - eSanjeevani - marked another milestone as it completed 3 million consultations on Wednesday, according to a statement released by the government. The service is currently operating in 31 states and union territories of the country and is consulted by over 35,000 patients, added the statement.
“In a short span of time the government of India’s National Telemedicine Service has started aiding the Indian healthcare delivery system by plugging the digital health divide that exists in urban and rural India. It is also addressing the shortage of doctors and specialists at ground level while reducing the burden on secondary and tertiary level hospitals. In line with the National Digital Health Mission eSanjeevani is also boosting the digital health ecosystem in the country,” the statement said.
The service which was started by the Union ministry of health and family welfare is of two kinds: eSanjeevani AB-HWC and eSanjeevani OPD. The eSanjeevani AB-HWC is a doctor to doctor telemedicine platform which is being implemented under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. According to the statement, the platform will be made operational at 155,000 health and wellness centres by December 2022.
The eSanjeevaniOPD is a patient to doctor telemedicine platform which aims to provide health services to patients using online OPDs. The statement said that 2,100,100 patients have used the platform for health consultations since its rollout in April 2020.
“Nationally, over 31,000 doctors and paramedics have been trained and on boarded eSanjeevani, of these around 14,000 doctors practice telemedicine on eSanjeevaniOPD and over 17,000 doctors and community health officers use eSanjeevaniAB-HWC,” the statement said.
In terms of the number of consultations, Tamil Nadu leads the list in the country with 642,708 patients consultations using the eSanjeevani platform. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh (631,019), Karnataka (607,305), Andhra Pradesh (216,860) and Madhya Pradesh (204,296).
