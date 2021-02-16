GMCH: Walk-in OPDs begin for Chandigarh residents

The walk-in physical outpatient departments at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, will reopen on Tuesday, but only for patients from Chandigarh, for now.

Dr Jasbinder Kaur, director-principal, GMCH, said all OPDs will start moving towards normalcy in a phased manner. Each patient visiting OPDs will have to undergo rapid antigen test, and attendants will be allowed to accompany them depending upon the medical condition.

OPD registration timings will be from 8am to 11am, though online registration will also continue. Earlier, online registration was compulsory and patients were called for physical consultation on the basis of their condition and doctor’s choice.

“Since the threat of Covid has yet not fully receded, crowding needs to be restricted. Physical OPDs will initially be opened for Chandigarh patients. The situation will be reviewed after a week for opening them for tricity patients,” GMCH staid in a statement. The telemedicine and e-sanjeevani facility will continue as such, and patients residing outside Chandigarh can take consultation through them.