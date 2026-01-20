The standing committee of the National Board for Wildlife cleared 17 defence-related proposals, primarily located in the Union Territory of Ladakh and the State of Sikkim, relating to strategic infrastructure in border and high-altitude areas, the union environment ministry said on Monday. National Wildlife Board clears 17 Defence projects: Centre

The 88th Meeting of the Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife (SC-NBWL) was held under the chairmanship of union environment minister, Bhupender Yadav.

“The Standing Committee also considered 17 defence-related proposals, primarily located in the Union Territory of Ladakh and the State of Sikkim, relating to strategic infrastructure in border and high-altitude areas. These proposals were recommended in view of national security and strategic requirements, while ensuring strict adherence to wildlife mitigation measures and environmental safeguards,” the ministry said in a statement.

The committee also reviewed the Action Taken Report (ATR) on its previous decisions, especially with respect to policy measures and process streamlining including improvement of PARIVESH portal.

The committee considered 70 proposals relating to public utility services, defence requirements and infrastructure development located in and around Protected Areas, Wildlife Sanctuaries, Tiger Reserves and Eco-Sensitive Zones, in accordance with the provisions of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972.

“Important public utility proposals considered by the Committee involve drinking water supply under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), primary and community health centres, widening of roads, 4G mobile towers and transmission lines. Further proposals related to the medium irrigation project in MP providing drinking and irrigation water facility in Bundelkhand region on one hand and enhancing greater water regime for wildlife and gharials on the other were also deliberated,” the ministry’s statement added.