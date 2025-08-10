National-level para-athlete among 2 dead after being bitted by dog in Odisha's Bolangir

A national-level para-athlete died after being bitten by a dog in Odisha's Bolangir. The Centre last month said that more than 37 lakh cases of dog bites and 54 suspected human rabies deaths had been reported in 2024.(HT Photo)

The dog allegedly attacked six people on July 23, and also some students on their way to school, after it went on a biting spree, NDTV reported. The injured were then rushed to the Bolangir district headquarters hospital, and were eventually referred to Burla.

Among those attacked, para-athlete Jogendra Chhatria (33), and Hrushikesh Rana, 48, succumbed to their injuries on Saturday (July 9) while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Over 37 lakh dog bite cases in 2024

The Centre last month said that more than 37 lakh cases of dog bites and 54 suspected human rabies deaths had been reported in 2024, PTI reported.

Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying S P Singh Baghel, in a written reply to the Lok Sabha, said that data on the dog bite cases and suspected rabies deaths had been gathered from states and union territories under the National Rabies Control Program. The program was carried out by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The total cases of dog bites in India stood at 37,17,336 in 2024, data released by the NCDC said.

Baghel said that his ministry had issued an advisory to all states in 2024, asking them to implement the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023, and activities related to it. The minister said that this was done to ensure the safety and security of children, particularly toddlers, from stray dog attacks.