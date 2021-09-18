Navjot Singh Sidhu, Raghav Chadha exchange barbs over farm laws, Congress infighting in Punjab

Chandigarh: Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab affairs co-incharge Raghav Chadha took personal swipes at each other on Twitter on Friday over the three agriculture laws, with the latter calling the cricketer-turned-politician “the Rakhi Sawant” of state politics.

The war of words between the two leaders broke out on the microblogging site after Sidhu hit out at Delhi chief minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, accusing the party of staging a drama over the issue.

“Exploitation of farmers and decreasing prices even on crops where MSP is announced – @ArvindKejriwal Ji you notified the Private Mandi’s central black law! Has it been de-notified or the masquerading is still going on?” the Punjab Congress chief tweeted.

Sidhu also posted a video message in which he accused the AAP of tearing copies of the central laws in the Delhi assembly to “stage a drama”.

Chadha, who is also national spokesperson of the AAP, got back at the Congress leader by raking up his rift with chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh. “The Rakhi Sawant of Punjab politics – Navjot Singh Sidhu – has received a scolding from Congress high command for nonstop rant against Capt. Therefore today, for a change, he went after Arvind Kejriwal. Wait till tomorrow for he shall resume his diatribe against Capt with vehemence,” he tweeted.

Responding to the AAP leader’s personal dig in equal measure, Sidhu tweeted, “They say man descended from the apes and the monkeys. Looking at your mind @raghav_chadha I believe you are still descending! You still haven’t answered my question about notifying the Farm Laws by your Government (sic)”.