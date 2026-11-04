Navy acts against two over warship mishap

The Indian Navy has begun court-martial proceedings against two officers for alleged lapses that led to the locally built guided-missile frigate INS Brahmaputra partially capsizing at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai while it was undergoing repairs two years ago, officials aware of the matter said on Tuesday.

The 3,850-tonne INS Brahmaputra was commissioned into the Indian Navy in April 2000 and has a crew of 370, including 40 officers. (ANI)

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The two officers facing court martial are the warship’s commanding officer, a captain, and its officer of the day, a lieutenant commander. The military court began proceedings in Mumbai on October 12, one of the officials said.

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The captain, equivalent in rank to an army colonel, faces charges including hazarding an Indian Navy ship and negligence in the performance of his duties, while the junior officer has been charged with negligence, Hindustan Times has learnt. Hazarding is a term used by the navy for putting a ship in danger. A conviction by the court martial could result in punishments ranging from reprimand and loss of seniority to imprisonment for up to two years.

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: Indian Navy rescues 20 crew members from hijacked Iranian vessel after 48-hour operation Fire led to frigate capsizing during repairs {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: Indian Navy rescues 20 crew members from hijacked Iranian vessel after 48-hour operation Fire led to frigate capsizing during repairs {{/usCountry}}

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The 3,850-tonne warship, built at Kolkata-based Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited (GRSE), tipped over on its side at the Naval Dockyard in July 2024 after a fire broke out on board, as firefighting teams pumped large volumes of water into the vessel to control the blaze.

A sailor, Leading Seaman Sitendra Singh, was killed in the incident. He was among the crew members involved in repair work. While most personnel exited the vessel using the gangway, some jumped into the water and swam to safety. Singh drowned. The incident raised questions over operational oversight and adherence to safety protocols.

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INS Brahmaputra is still not back in service, said another official, adding that the frigate has been repaired, is undergoing trials and is likely to be seaworthy sometime next year. The warship’s return to service was initially in doubt because of the severe damage. It took several months to restore the frigate to an upright position.

Establishing the cause, fixing responsibility and putting safeguards in place are essential to prevent a recurrence, a navy spokesperson said.

Commissioned into the navy in April 2000, INS Brahmaputra has a length of 125 metres, a beam of 16 metres and is manned by a crew of 370, including 40 officers.

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Navy introduces safety measures after mishap

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After the INS Brahmaputra mishap, then navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi formed a special task force (STF), under a rear admiral, to look into the wider safety and security issues involving vessels and suggest measures to minimise or eliminate accidents. The STF’s recommendations on safety, security and standard operating procedures were issued to all naval commands, establishments and units, and have since been implemented.

In December 2016, INS Betwa, a Brahmaputra-class guided-missile frigate, toppled over after slipping off its dock blocks at the Naval Dockyard during repairs, killing two sailors and injuring 14. The ship was salvaged and returned to an upright position in two-and-a-half months. It re-entered service six months later. Three officers faced a court martial over alleged negligence in the Betwa incident and were awarded a loss of seniority ranging from four to six months.

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