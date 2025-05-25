Written off by many after accident, INS Brahmaputra set to sail again

Indian warship INS Brahmaputra, crippled after an accident at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai last July, could be seaworthy by the year-end and fully combat ready around mid-2026, as the Indian Navy rushes to repair and return the locally produced frigate to service even as many feared the vessel may not sail again because of the extensive damage it suffered, senior officials aware of the matter said on Saturday. INS Brahmaputra tipped over last year after a fire on board. (ANI File)

“Repairs are in full swing at the Naval Dockyard. The activities leading to the restoration of ‘float and move’ capabilities are expected to be completed by the year-end/early 2026. The ‘fight’ component is likely to be reactivated by June-July 2026. Getting the warship back in action is a priority,” said one of the officials, asking not to be named.

This is the first update on the operationalisation of the guided missile frigate built at Kolkata-based Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited (GRSE) and commissioned into the navy in 2000.

In naval parlance, the “float, move and fight” components refer to a warship’s ability to stay afloat (structural integrity), manoeuvre (propulsion systems) and engage in combat (weaponry and sensors).

The 3,850-tonne warship tipped over at the Naval Dockyard on July 21 after a fire broke out on board, and firefighting units pumped huge quantities of water to douse the flames. A sailor, leading seaman Sitendra Singh, was killed in that accident.

Singh was among the frigate’s crew involved in repairs when the incident occurred. While most of the men exited the warship using the gangway, some others jumped into the water and swam back to safety, except Singh, who drowned.

The warship was moved to the dry dock in November 2024 after being brought to its upright position, followed by a thorough assessment of the damage and the repairs needed to make it operational, said a second official, who also asked not to be named.

“The repairs are now being carried out in a phased manner, beginning with the warship’s hull, propulsion and power generation systems to get the ‘float and move’ component going. Equipment and systems that require repair or replacement are being removed and taken to the shop floors of the Naval Dockyard for necessary action,” he said.

Work on fixing the ‘fight component’ is also happening alongside, the official added. The warship’s crew is coordinating the repair work with the Naval Dockyard, like the crew of any warship undergoing a refit.

Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi visited Mumbai immediately after the accident to assess the damage to the warship and directed the Western Naval Command to initiate necessary actions to make it seaworthy and combat ready again.

After the INS Brahmaputra mishap, Tripathi also formed a special task force (STF), under a rear admiral, to look into the wider safety and security issues involving vessels and suggest measures to minimise or eliminate accidents.

The STF has submitted its report, and its recommendations on safety, security and standard operating procedures have been promulgated to all naval commands, establishments and units. The navy has issued directions for the recommendations to be implemented at the earliest.

Earlier in April, the navy’s top brass held a four-day conference to discuss a raft of issues pertaining to the service including its modernisation, measures to boost indigenisation, its readiness to address maritime challenges, and safety norms.

The Naval Commanders’ Conference, chaired by Tripathi, also featured a special session dedicated to safety, with focus on the actions taken by various naval commands, establishments and units based on the findings of the STF.

Two more accidents took place after the STF was formed.