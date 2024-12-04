MUMBAI: Western Naval Command’s warship, INS Brahmaputra, which was severely damaged following a massive fire onboard in July 2024, while it was docked at Mumbai naval dockyard, and has been there since then, will undergo extensive repairs to get it back in action. Navy’s fire-ravaged INS Brahmaputra to undergo restoration works

Addressing the media on the eve of Navy Day, vice-admiral Sanjay J Singh, who heads the Western Naval Command, said Navy has completed the survey to check the damage and the restoration plan of the warship has been chalked out.

“The Brahmaputra has the logo of a raging rhino. Even on the day of the accident, we said that the raging rhino will rise again and lead the charge in the years to come. The first part of getting the rhino back on her feet has been achieved. She was uprighted on November 2. We hoisted the ensigns on November 4 and the parading of her colour guard. On November 8, she was placed in dry dock and we carried out initial assessment. The restoration plan is in progress now. The raging rhino will be back in sea,” he said, adding that the warship has many more years of service left to render to the country.

The vice admiral was remarked about the recent collision between Indian Navy submarine INS Karanj and fishing boat FV Marthoma off the Goa coast that killed two persons. He said that the submarine suffered damage but is still operational. The Navy has started inquiry into the incident

Meanwhile, three warships - INS Nilgiri, INS Surat, INS Tushil - and submarine INS Vagsheer are expected to be commissioned within a month.