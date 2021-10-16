Nawab Malik hits out at Aryan Khan case investigator, says Sameer Wankhede's 'friend' used as witness

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, whose son-in-law has been accused in a drug case by the Narcotics Control Bureau, on Saturday brought new charges against teh agency and its zonal director Sameer Wankhede, who is also the chief investigator of the Aryan Khan drug case. In a series of tweets, the minister alleged that Wankhede uses his 'friends as a 'panch' (witness) in different cases. Malik shared the details of some Fletcher Patel, who apparently was the witness in three cases of the NCB. To prove this Fletcher Patel's link with Sameer Wankhede, the minister shared Fletcher's Instagram photo with Sameer Wankhede's sister.

This accusation is not directly linked with the Aryan Khan case but comes as part of the series of allegations that the minister has hurled on the agency after it arrested Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan among others from a cruise on October 3 on charges of drugs consumption.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray in his Dusshera speech on Friday attacked the NCB and said they are only interested in catching celebrities, getting photos clicked and making some noise, while the Maharashtra Police are recovering drugs worth of crores.

Since the arrest of Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty in a drug case associated with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the film industry has come on the radar of the agency with many Bollywood actors called for interrogation in the past year. In his speech, Uddhav said there has been an effort to make Mumbai look like the drug capital while a massive drug haul has been reported from Mundra port in Gujarat.

Aryan Khan's arrest has created a political storm in Maharashtra and NCP leader Nawab Malik has been assailing the NCB. Earlier, he revealed details of Manish Bhanushali and KP Gosavi who were present during Aryan Khan's arrest and claimed that these two have questionable backgrounds -- KP Gosavi having fraud cases against him and Bhanushali being a BJP leader. Malik also alleged that the NCB released some people with powerful associations who were detained from the same cruise raid.

The NCB countered all these allegations and said it did nothing illegal hinting at the minister's personal issues with the agency because of action against his son-in-law.