NCB to file chargesheet in drug case related to SSR death today: Report
The Narcotics Control Bureau, which has been probing the drug angle related to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, will file its chargesheet in Special NDPS court on Friday, news agency ANI reported. Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik are among the accused in the case. The actor was found dead on June 14 at his residence.
The NCB had registered a case in August linked with Sushant Singh Rajput's death after the Enforcement Directorate disclosed alleged chats between Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and Sushant Singh's former manager and staff. Since August, the agency conducted several raids and arrested over 30 people in connection with the case.
The first arrest, in this case, was made in September and, counting since then, the agency had six months to file the chargesheet. Rhea, Showik, Sushant Singh Rajput's staff Miranda, Deepesh Sawant were booked for allegedly procuring drugs for the deceased actor. All of them are now out on bail.
Several entertain personalities including Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Rampal were interrogated during the probe and recorded their statement. However, a Supreme Court ruling of last October made it clear that confessional statements made before an investigating officer of an agency like NCB will not be considered as evidence to convict an accused.
The probe created a stir in Bollywood as Maharashrta ministers said this was an attempt to defame Bollywood.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Poonawalla warns of delays as US prioritizes Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NCB to file chargesheet in drug case related to SSR death today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Leaders of Quad countries set to hold first summit this month
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Hike in platform ticket rates to prevent overcrowding at stations': Railways
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RailTel launches prepaid plans for Wi-Fi at more than 4000 railway stations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Is it some coincidence?: Kangana's reaction to I-T raid on Anurag, Taapsee
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP exam’s 10 toppers from same college, made same mistakes; CM orders probe
- The top 10 toppers of the exam belong to MP's Chambal division graduated from the same college and scored similar mistakes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Reserves exhausted early, Chhattisgarh coal mine seeks larger forest area
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Condemn infiltration across LoC, support dialogue between India, Pakistan: US
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Washim, Karnal, Dharamsala: What recent cluster outbreaks of Covid-19 mean
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian national killed in police firing at India-Nepal border; one missing
- According to HT's sister publication, Hindustan LIVE, Govinda Singh had gone to the border with two others -- Pappu Singh and Gurmeet Singh, while returning from a market. They got into an argument with the Nepal police which led to the clash and the subsequent firing.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Congress can't even': BJP minister says Cong passed off Taiwan pics as Assam's
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Give allowance till son gets his first degree, not just till he's 18: SC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Delhi's temperature could reach 35°C by Monday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Narendra Singh Tomar says 'revolutionary' laws will enhance farmers' income
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox