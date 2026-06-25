NCERT Class 9 social science textbook features Emergency; sparks war of words

A new National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) Class 9 social science textbook features the state of Emergency (1975-1977) imposed during Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s rule under a section titled “challenges to democratic practices in India”, triggering a war of words between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Opposition Congress. The Emergency first featured in the Class 12 political science textbook in 2007, which is still in use.

The state of Emergency (1975-1977) was imposed during Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s rule . (HT Archive Photo)

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In July 2024, the government announced that June 25 will annually be observed as “Samvidhan Hatya Divas (Constitution Murder Day)” in remembrance of the Emergency.

Released on Thursday, the section in the new Class 9 textbook notes that democratic institutions “came under severe strain, and citizens’ freedom was restricted” during the Emergency. It adds that the period saw both “vulnerabilities and the resilience” of India’s democratic institutions.

The 220-page textbook titled ‘Understanding Society: India and Beyond Part 1’ replaces older separate geography, political science, history, and economics textbooks. It features two chapters for each of the four subjects. In its political science chapters, the textbook discusses the evolution of the idea of democracy, its different forms, essential features, and the election processes.

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{{^usCountry}} In the chapter on democracy, the new textbook features the section on Emergency. “One of the major challenges to democracy in India was recorded when an Emergency was imposed in 1975–77.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the chapter on democracy, the new textbook features the section on Emergency. “One of the major challenges to democracy in India was recorded when an Emergency was imposed in 1975–77.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The textbook notes that public dissatisfaction against the Indira Gandhi government in the early 1970s, amid rising unemployment, inflation, and allegations of misgovernance, triggered widespread protests. “In June 1975, a National Emergency was imposed on the grounds of internal disturbance. During this period, a majority of Fundamental Rights were suspended, the press was censored, and numerous political leaders and activists were arrested. Democratic institutions came under severe strain, and citizens’ freedom was restricted,” it says. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The textbook notes that public dissatisfaction against the Indira Gandhi government in the early 1970s, amid rising unemployment, inflation, and allegations of misgovernance, triggered widespread protests. “In June 1975, a National Emergency was imposed on the grounds of internal disturbance. During this period, a majority of Fundamental Rights were suspended, the press was censored, and numerous political leaders and activists were arrested. Democratic institutions came under severe strain, and citizens’ freedom was restricted,” it says. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Mass movements led by Jayaprakash Narayan—a political leader and socialist thinker, popularly known as Lok Nayak—mobilised students and citizens, especially in Bihar and Gujarat.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Mass movements led by Jayaprakash Narayan—a political leader and socialist thinker, popularly known as Lok Nayak—mobilised students and citizens, especially in Bihar and Gujarat.” {{/usCountry}}

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The textbook notes that the Emergency was lifted in 1977, and general elections were held, allowing people to express their will through the ballot. “The defeat of the ruling government demonstrated the strength of Indian democracy and highlighted the importance of constitutional safeguards, civil liberties, and active citizen participation in protecting democratic values.”

The Class 12 NCERT political science textbook, in the chapter ‘The Crisis of Democratic Order’, discusses the Emergency. It contextualises the run-up to the Emergency. The Class 12 book cites Allahabad high court Justice Jagmohan Lal Sinha’s judgment declaring Indira Gandhi’s election to the Lok Sabha invalid on June 12, 1975, the Supreme Court’s partial stay, allowing her to remain a member but barring her from participating in the House proceedings until her appeal was decided.

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The Class 12 textbook notes Narayan-led opposition political parties pressed for Indira Gandhi’s resignation and organised a massive demonstration in Delhi’s Ramlila grounds on June 25, 1975, prompting the government to invoke Article 352 of the Constitution, citing a threat of internal disturbances. Article 352 allows the declaration of a state of emergency on the grounds of an external threat or a threat of internal disturbances.

The Class 12 textbook says that normally, an Emergency is associated with war and aggression or with a natural disaster. “But this ‘Emergency’ was imposed because of the perceived threat of internal disturbance. The Emergency ended as dramatically as it had begun, resulting in a defeat of the Congress in the Lok Sabha elections of 1977.”

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Congress leader Sachin Pilot hit out at the BJP over the inclusion of the Emergency topic in the Class 9 textbook. “I have seen that whenever there is a BJP government, whether in a state or at the Centre, the first thing they do is try to present books, history, and literature in their own way. That may be the goal of the BJP government, but I believe we have to look ahead.” He added that the challenge democracy faces today is unprecedented in the history of independent India

Pilot’s party colleague, Jaivardhan Singh, accused the BJP of politicking. “BJP is doing politics even in children’s textbooks, with a very narrow mindset. Congress has ruled for several decades, but it has never done politics with the future of children…”

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Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut defended Indira Gandhi, saying she did not break any political party or abolish the Constitution. ”The Emergency is not just a subject for study, but it is also provided for in the Constitution. The Constitution gives the prime minister the right to impose an Emergency if anarchy spreads in the country. This does not mean that you should not respect the Constitution.”

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla accused the Congress and its ecosystem of being trapped in an Emergency mindset. “They claim to protect the Constitution but are its biggest destroyers.”

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