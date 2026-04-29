...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

NCERT scrambles to supply new Class 9 textbooks

NCERT has printed only 3 million of 15 million Class 9 textbooks, prompting increased printing speed to meet the target by May 31.

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 04:34 am IST
By Sanjay Maurya
Advertisement

New Delhi: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has so far printed and sold only 3 million copies of the new Class 9 textbooks—just 20% of its 15 million target—nearly a month after the 2026–27 academic session began on April 1, officials said on Tuesday. They added that printing speed has been increased to meet the target by May 31.

NCERT scrambles to supply new Class 9 textbooks

Aligned with the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE) 2023 and the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, NCERT has so far released the Class 9 textbook for Hindi, Sanskrit, English, science, mathematics, arts education, vocational education and physical education. It is yet to release the textbook for social science and individuals in society. It had released new textbooks for Classes 1 to 8 in previous academic years.

“NCERT intends to print approximately 1.5 crore new textbooks for Class 9. Out of this, 30 lakhs books have been printed and sold. Speed of Printing has been increased to print 1.5 crore books by May 31, 2026,” an official told HT, requesting anonymity.

Meanwhile, Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday reviewed the availability, printing, and distribution of NCERT textbooks for the ongoing academic session. He has directed officials to strengthen supply chains, augment printing capacity where necessary, and closely monitor last-mile delivery, the education ministry said in a press release.

 
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and UK Board Result 2026
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and UK Board Result 2026
Home / India News / NCERT scrambles to supply new Class 9 textbooks
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.