Sharad Pawar declares Supriya Sule, Praful Patel as working presidents of NCP

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday announced senior leaders, Supriya Sule and Praful Patel, as working presidents of the party. Supriya Sule and Sharad Pawar. (File)

The announcement was made at the party’s foundation day programme in Delhi in presence of Pawar’s nephew and Opposition leader in the Maharashtra assembly, Ajit Pawar, who has been reportedly involved in a power tussle with Sule, who is Pawar’s daughter.

This is for the first time the NCP has got working presidents as Sharad Pawar has been heading the party on his own for the last 24 years since it was formed on June 10, 1999. The 82-year-old leader, on May 3, had announced his resignation as the party’s national president, but withdrew his decision two days later.

Pawar said that he has given Sule the responsibility of Maharashtra, the party’s citadel. The Baramati MP will also handle the affairs of other states such as Haryana and Punjab as the new working president.

Patel will look after the responsibility of building the party’s base in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Jharkhand and Goa, the NCP chief said.

Senior leaders Chhagan Bhujbal and Sunil Ratkate among others were also present at the event.

On May 5, Pawar had said, “Even though I am continuing in the post of president, I am of the clear opinion that there has to be a succession plan for any post or responsibility in the organisation. In future I will focus on making organizational changes in the party, assigning new responsibilities, creating new leadership.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON