NCP meeting LIVE: Ajit Pawar reaches Sharad Pawar's residence after party rejects his decision to quit as chief

A committee of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders picked by Sharad Pawar to pick his successor will by meeting at 11 am today at the party headquarters. The veteran leader had named the members of the panel after announcing his decision to step down as the NCP chief on Tuesday.

The committee comprises senior members like Supriya Sule, Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel, Jayant Patil, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil, Anil Deshmukh, Rajesh Tope and others.

Pawar's decision to step down had sent shockwaves among the party workers and cadre, who urged him to take back his decision. After pressure from party cadre mounted, the 82-year-old leader said he would take two-three days to rethink his decision.