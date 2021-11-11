NCPCR writes to CBFC over screening of films showing same-sex relationships

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has written to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) asking whether eight movies depicting same-sex relationships have obtained certification to be screened for children.

The movies by directors Salim Shekh, Manish Chowdhury, Saptarshi Ray, and Avijit Marjit are to be screened by a partner organisation of the Unicef, Prayasam, to promote inclusiveness. After media reports about the screening, NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo sought the CBFC’s confirmation whether these movies have been certified and also the category of the certification.

Kanoongo has also written to Unicef India representative Yasumasa Kimura seeking the “mandate under which the movies have been selected to be screened for minors”.

The movies are set to premiere on December 3 at the 8th Bad and Beautiful World Film Festival at Kalanjali Art Space in Kolkata.

The movies explore different aspects of same-sex relationships, from the reconciliation of the father with his gay son to the trials of a male escort.

