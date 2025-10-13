Kolkata, The National Commission for Women on Monday recommended academic relief and enhanced safety measures for the 23-year-old medical student allegedly gang-raped in West Bengal's Durgapur to prevent disruption in her education and ensure her well-being. NCW seeks academic relief, safety measures for Durgapur gang rape survivor

Expressing deep anguish over the incident, the commission's chairperson, Vijaya Rahatkar, sent a set of recommendations to West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, emphasising the urgent need to address the trauma-induced academic disruption faced by the survivor, a statement said.

The recommendations follow a fact-finding visit by NCW member Archana Majumdar to Durgapur.

"As the victim may miss her upcoming examination due to trauma, the National Medical Commission and university authorities should arrange a special examination to prevent academic loss," NCW said.

To ensure the survivor's long-term well-being and educational continuity, the NCW said it would facilitate to change her institution.

"If the victim does not feel safe continuing her studies at her current institute, the NMC and the state government should jointly arrange for her transfer to an alternative medical college to ensure her safety, comfort, and continuity of education," the statement added.

These academic suggestions are part of a broader 11-point directive issued by the commission while condemning the "horrific incident.".

The recommendations include the submission of a security audit report by the hospital and a directive to the NMC to conduct an urgent inspection of the medical college to verify compliance with infrastructure, safety, and statutory requirements within a month.

Rahatkar expressed deep anguish over the crime and called for "immediate and exemplary action," stressing that "women's safety cannot be compromised under any circumstance."

She affirmed the NCW's commitment to monitor the case until justice is delivered, asserting that "justice delayed is justice denied."

Other key recommendations include ensuring free and best-quality medical treatment for the victim and a fast-track trial for the accused.

The NCW has also called for the establishment of a police outpost on campus and the installation of proper lighting and CCTV camera surveillance on connecting roads.

