NDA's 38 vs Opposition's 26: Full lists of parties at Delhi, Bengaluru meets
While the Opposition's Bengaluru meeting will see formal deliberations on Tuesday, the BJP is eyeing a grand show of strength of its alliance, NDA.
Leaders from 26 opposition parties and 38 National Democratic Alliance partners are meeting in Bengaluru and New Delhi, respectively to discuss strategy ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
While the first day of the opposition meeting saw informal discussions followed by a dinner meeting, Tuesday will see formal deliberations. All political parties were asked at the dinner meeting on Monday night to suggest names for the alliance and the same would be discussed and consensus would be arrived at during the deliberations.
Some reports have claimed that the parties are also likely to issue a joint declaration and finalise a committee for the functioning of the grouping and may name of Sonia Gandhi as chairperson of the new grouping. Sonia Gandhi was the chairperson of UPA 1 and 2, which remained in government from 2004 to 2014.
The Bharatiya Janata Party, on the other hand, is eyeing a grand show of strength of its alliance on Tuesday with party president JP Nadda asserting that 38 constituents of the ruling NDA have confirmed their participation in the meeting where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be present.
This will be the first such meeting of the BJP-led NDA during the second term of the Modi government and underscores the party's focus on highlighting its ability to make alliances at a time when opposition parties have been meeting to forge unity in the run-up to 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
Full lists of opposition and NDA parties attending meetings today:
Opposition parties
1. Congress:
2. All India Trinamool Congress (TMC)
3. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)
4. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP):
5. Janata Dal (United):
6. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD):
7. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM):
8. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) – Sharad Pawar faction
9. Shiv Sena (UBT)
10. Samajwadi Party (SP)
11. Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD)
12. Apna Dal (Kamerawadi)
13. Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC)
14. Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)
15. Communist Party of India (Marxist)
16. Communist Party of India (CPI)
17. Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation
18. Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP)
19. All India Forward Bloc
20. Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK)
21. Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK)
22. Kongunadu Makkal Desia Katchi (KMDK)
23. Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK)
24. Indian Union Muslim League (IUML)
25. Kerala Congress (M)
26. Kerala Congress (Joseph)
National Democratic Alliance:
1. Bharatiya Janata Party
2. Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction)
3. Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pa\var faction)
4. Rashtriya Lok Janashakti Party (Pashupati Kumar Paras led)
5.All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
6. Apna Dal (Soneylal)
7. National People's Party
8. Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party
9. All Jharkhand Students Union
IO. Sikkim Krantikari Morcha
11. Mizo National Front
12. Indigenous People's Front of Tripura
13. Naga People's Front, Nagaland
14. Republican Party of India (Athawale)
15. Asom Gana Parishad
16. Pattali Makkal Katchi
17. Tamil Maanila Congress
18. United People's Party Liberal
19. Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party
20. Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt)
21. Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party
22. Jannayak Janta Party
23. Prahar Janshakti Party
24. Rashtriya Samaj Paksha
25. Jan Surajya Shakti Party
26. Kuki People's Alliance
27. United Democratic Party (Meghalaya)
28. Hill State People's Democratic Party
29. Nishad Party
30. All India N.R.. Congress
31. HAM
32. Jana Sena party
33. Haryana Lokhit Party
34. Bharath Dharma Jana Sena
35. Kerala Kamaraj Congress
36. Puthiya Tamilagam
37. Lok Jan Shakti party (Ram Vilas Pas\van)
38. Gorkha National Liberation Front