NDA weighs Bihar cabinet plan as govt formation picks up

The process of government formation in Bihar picked up pace on Sunday as National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners began discussing the broad contours of a formula to distribute ministerial berths, people aware of the matter said. Union Minister Nityanand Rai with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at 1, Anne Marg in Patna on Sunday. (SANTOSH KUMAR/HT PHOTO)

According to coalition leaders, the parties are considering allocating roughly one ministerial post for every six MLAs to ensure balanced representation within the alliance, which consists of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) or JD(U), Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM), and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) or HAM(S).

One slot each will likely go to the RLM and HAM(S), three to the LJP(RV), and the remaining 30–31 will be divided between the BJP and the JD(U). However, there may be some adjustments, and changes to the two deputy chief minister posts are also possible,” a senior BJP leader said on condition of anonymity.

The maximum number of cabinet berths is constitutionally capped at 15% of an assembly’s strength. Bihar, which has 243 assembly seats, can have up to 36 ministers, including the chief minister. The NDA swept to power in the recently held Bihar polls by winning 202 seats, with the BJP bagging 89 seats, JD(U) 85, LJP(RV) 19, HAM(S) 5 and RLM 4.

The outgoing government included two deputy chief ministers—BJP’s Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha—both of whom won their respective seats convincingly on November 14. It had a total of36 ministers, of which 21 were from BJP; 13 from JD(U), one from HAM(S) and one Independent.

According to a senior JD(U) leader, the allocation of ministerial posts among alliance partners has been broadly decided.

“The blueprint for the cabinet is being finalised, and it is expected to feature a mix of experienced leaders and new faces. The selection of the Speaker will also be a key decision, and, as in the past, the post is expected to go to the BJP,” the leader said, requesting anonymity.

HAM(S) founder and union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi said his party has “never demanded” ministerial berths or pressured the coalition on the issue, and that its stance remains unchanged this time. RLM chief Upendra Kushwaha said the allocation of ministerial berths would be finalised soon.

The current Bihar assembly’s term ends on November 22, and the 18th assembly will be constituted on or before that date. Bihar’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Vinod Singh Gunjiyal, on Sunday handed over the list of 243 newly elected members of the state assembly to Governor Arif Mohammad Khan at Raj Bhavan, setting the process for the new assembly in motion.

The NDA constituents are set to first hold meetings of their respective legislature parties, consisting of all elected MLAs, followed by a joint meeting on Monday and Tuesday to elect their leader. While the alliance has not formally declared the chief minister, JD(U) leaders have said that incumbent Nitish Kumar is expected to continue at the helm of the state. On Saturday, LJP(RV) chief Chirag Paswan also voiced his support for Kumar to continue as CM.

As part of the process for forming the new government, Kumar is expected to meet the governor to submit his resignation and discuss the swearing-in schedule for the next term. “The last cabinet meeting of the present government will be held on Monday, after which Nitish Kumar will meet the governor to tender his resignation, following which the process for the new government formation will get underway,” the JD(U) leader quoted earlier in the story said, adding that the swearing-in might take place on November 20.

The Patna district administration has also started making arrangement for the oath ceremony at the iconic Gandhi Maidan. “The Gandhi Maidan has been closed for common people from November 17-20,” said a post from the official handle of the Patna district administration.

Senior JD(U) leaders Sanjay Jha and Rajiv Ranjan ‘Lalan’ Singh, along with BJP’s Bihar in-charge and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and senior leader Vinod Tawde, held consultations with the BJP top brass in Delhi on government formation.

“Everything will be finalised in the next few days. Consultations are ongoing, as the large mandate brings a significant responsibility to advance Bihar’s developmental journey faster and on a larger scale. The new government will take shape soon, and ahead of schedule,” Jha said on his return to Patna.

Several key NDA lleaders called on Kumar on Sunday. Union MoS Nityanand Rai, RLM chief Upendra Kushwaha, deputy CMs Sinha and Chaudhary, JD(U)’s Sanjay Jha, and Rajiv Ranjan Singh all called on him separately.