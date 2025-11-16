Chirag Paswan shares major update on Bihar govt formation: 'Blueprint will be ready by...'

With the tenure for the present Bihar Legislative Assembly ending on November 22, all eyes are on the government formation in the state. With the BJP and Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) emerging as the largest parties in Bihar, speculation is rife over whether the chief minister will take oath for a record tenth time — and how cabinet berths will be shared among the alliance partners. Chirag Paswan said that discussions on government formation were already underway.(ANI Photo)

The National Democratic Alliance on Friday registered a resounding victory in the state, securing 202 of the 243 seats in the Bihar Assembly. This is the second time NDA crossed the 200-mark in the state, after it won 206 seats in the 2010 Assembly polls.

Union Minister and LJP(RV) chief Chirag Paswan has said that the next NDA government will be formed in the state before November 22.

The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), whose party got 19 seats, said discussions are going on among alliance parties for the same.

What did Chirag Paswan say about govt formation in Bihar?

Chirag Paswan, who party is part of the NDA bloc, met Nitish Kumar in Patna on Saturday, saying the meeting was "cordial and constructive."

Speaking of the government formation, the Union Minister said, “I will also speak with senior Union Ministers, and the blueprint will be ready by today or tomorrow. We have to form the government before 22nd November. It will be done.”

He said that the decisions regarding the government formation will be taken “soon.” He further said that “a sense of clarity” would come only after the blueprint is ready.

Paswan had on Saturday visited Bihar CM Nitish Kumar at the latter's residence, and congratulated him on NDA's poll victory. The union minister praised Nitish, saying the CM had appreciated all parties in the alliance. Chirag further criticised the Opposition for “misleading” people, alleging that false narratives had been spread regarding LJP(RV) and JD(U) in the lead up to the elections.

Earlier today, Rashtriya Lok Morcha leader Upendra Kushwaha also shed light on the timeline of the government formation, saying things would become clear in the “next two to four days.” He further said that people would have to “wait a little.”

NDA govt formation process to begin in two to three days, say sources

The NDA will begin the government formation process in Bihar in two to three days after all victorious MLAs, many of them who are still in their constituencies, will reach Patna.

NDA leaders familiar to the matter, according to an earlier HT report, said the discussions have begun, with alliance partners holding separate meetings with their newly elected legislators.

Before the process begins, CM Nitish Kumar will meet Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan to submit his resignation and to discuss the date for the swearing-in ceremony for the next term.

The recently concluded Bihar election has proved to be a massive boost for the NDA, with BJP winning 89 seats and emerging as the single-largest party in the state, while Nitish Kumar's JD(U) made a strong combeack with 85 seats.

The Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) won 19 seats, while the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) won 5. The Rashtriya Lok Morcha also won four seats.