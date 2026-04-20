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NDA will certainly provide 33% reservation to women: Rajnath

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday slammed the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Congress for not allowing the legislation related to women’s reservation in Parliament to pass

Published on: Apr 20, 2026 07:16 am IST
By S Vijay Karthik, Chennai
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Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday slammed the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Congress for not allowing the legislation related to women’s reservation in Parliament to pass.

NDA will certainly provide 33% reservation to women: Rajnath

Addressing an election rally at the Vasudvanallur (SC) constituency near Tenkasi district in Tamil Nadu, Singh asserted that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would certainly provide 33% reservation for women.

In a sharp rhetorical strike at the DMK government, he asked voters to know what the DMK stands for.

He said “’D’ (in DMK) stands for Dushprayogam in Tamil (meaning misuse of power), ‘M’ refers to Muraikedu (corruption) and ‘K’ means Kutram (crime against women)” “DMK is referred like this,” he said.

Appealing to the gathering to vote for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Anandhan Ayyasamy in the April 23 elections, Singh said the sacred tradition of lighting the Karthigai Deepam atop the Thiruparankundram hill would restart if his party comes to power.

Asking voters if they remember “Operation Sindoor”, he said that during the military operation they did not cause any harm to civilians but anyone who tries to harm them will be targeted.

Appealing to the voters to be patient, Singh said the AIADMK-led BJP would address all their ambitions once it forms the government in Tamil Nadu. “Till now 6,000 crore has been provided to farmers every year. If our government assumes office in Tamil Nadu, we will provide 9,000 crore as subsidy every year to farmers in Tamil Nadu,” he said.

He said that to empower women, a subsidy will be given and during Pongal, Deepavali, and Tamil New Year’s Day festivals, three new gas cylinders will be provided free of charge to the people of Tamil Nadu.

 
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